Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bình Dương: Thu Dau Mot
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MAIN DUTIES
Responsible for implementing information technology services and application software at the company
Design and develop intranet web portal to manage assets, monitor production activities
Maintenance, troubleshooting, software editing, support for users about software
Participate in implementing IT improvements / projects together with relevant departments to meet
the requirements (time, cost, quality)
Prepare documents and reports for higher management
Perform other duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science
2. At least 4 years of experience in all stages of software development, including design, implementation, testing, debugging, and operation of process-driven, business-focused, and large-scale applications
3. Proficient in ASP.NET, C#, MVC/MVC 5/.NET Core, .NET Framework, and Entity Framework programming
4. In-depth knowledge of JavaScript/JQuery, CSS, HTML, Bootstrap, and front-end languages
5. Strong understanding of RESTful services/Web APIs (REST, SOAP), XML, and JSON
6. Knowledge of SQL Server database
Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
