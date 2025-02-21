Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Thu Dau Mot

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MAIN DUTIES

Responsible for implementing information technology services and application software at the company

Design and develop intranet web portal to manage assets, monitor production activities

Maintenance, troubleshooting, software editing, support for users about software

Participate in implementing IT improvements / projects together with relevant departments to meet

the requirements (time, cost, quality)

Prepare documents and reports for higher management

Perform other duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science

2. At least 4 years of experience in all stages of software development, including design, implementation, testing, debugging, and operation of process-driven, business-focused, and large-scale applications

3. Proficient in ASP.NET, C#, MVC/MVC 5/.NET Core, .NET Framework, and Entity Framework programming

4. In-depth knowledge of JavaScript/JQuery, CSS, HTML, Bootstrap, and front-end languages

5. Strong understanding of RESTful services/Web APIs (REST, SOAP), XML, and JSON

6. Knowledge of SQL Server database

Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

