Tuyển Software Engineer Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
- Hồ Chí Minh: Head Office
- 97A Nguyen Van Troi St., Ward 11, Phu Nhuan Dist., HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Planning tasks
To prepare personal plan at week, month, year based on job and KPI to be assigned
To report job performance and KPI to Head of IAD
2. To perform particulary tasks
Making annual audit plan on information technology.
Conducting audits to review processes/regulations/performances related to information technology/e-banking activities at the Units at Indovina Bank; Identifying and assessing mistakes /risks, thereby offering solutions to relevant units to limit/reduce mistakes /risks; Making detailed reports to submit to team leader and taking responsibility on the preciseness and righteousness of audit reports; Checking and monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations.
Making and deploying tools, softwares and utility programs to support audit work.
Supporting to export, analyze, total up, update data for periodic monitoring and audits as planned /upon request /under the direction of the BOC, Head of IAD.
Conducting audits in other activities such as credit, accounting, cashiering, international banking, cards… when required.
To prepare reports and doing other tasks as per assignment by Head of IAD.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
