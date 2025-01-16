Tuyển Software Engineer Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Planning tasks

To prepare personal plan at week, month, year based on job and KPI to be assigned

To report job performance and KPI to Head of IAD

2. To perform particulary tasks

Making annual audit plan on information technology.

Conducting audits to review processes/regulations/performances related to information technology/e-banking activities at the Units at Indovina Bank; Identifying and assessing mistakes /risks, thereby offering solutions to relevant units to limit/reduce mistakes /risks; Making detailed reports to submit to team leader and taking responsibility on the preciseness and righteousness of audit reports; Checking and monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations.

Making and deploying tools, softwares and utility programs to support audit work.

Supporting to export, analyze, total up, update data for periodic monitoring and audits as planned /upon request /under the direction of the BOC, Head of IAD.

Conducting audits in other activities such as credit, accounting, cashiering, international banking, cards… when required.

To prepare reports and doing other tasks as per assignment by Head of IAD.