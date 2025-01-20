Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

Be responsible for EMR pen development and support in Vietnam, understand the design and development goals, guide and support the partner factory to complete the sample trial and improve the problems in the trial process, to ensure the achievement of the EMR pen solution plan and target.

Key Responsibilities:

- Apply the company's technology to design and develop the EMR related products, such as proceed the plastic injection.

- Support the trial production to EMS factory, solve the problem among the product development stage.

- Negotiate with parts vendors to ensure the product design and development goals.

- Failure analysis

- Familiar with the company's existing technical solutions, develop new technologies and create intellectual property.

- Complete other tasks assigned from the line manager.