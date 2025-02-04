Tuyển System Engineer KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd floor, City Gate building, 67
- 69 Ha Noi highway, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Responsibilities:
• Solution Development: Seek solutions and create technical proposals. Select and prepare Bill of Material (BOM).
• Customer Success: Ensure customer satisfaction by providing ongoing support, addressing technical issues, and implementing solutions to meet customer needs.
• Project Management: Define Scope of Work, prepare WBS, manage resources, time, cost, quality, change requests, and risks to ensure project completion on time.
• IT Maintenance: Perform regular maintenance and updates on IT systems to ensure optimal performance and security.
• IT Solution Implementation:
o Network and security solutions, including troubleshooting and incident resolution.
o Microsoft Server platform and cloud solutions, ensuring best practices and cost-efficiency.
o Backup and storage solutions.
o Deploy and manage endpoint devices (PC, Printers, CCTV, Access control), ensuring security and compliance.
o Physical Infrastructure: Design, deploy, and manage physical IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, storage systems, UPS, and cable patching.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
