Tuyển System Engineer KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Responsibilities:

• Solution Development: Seek solutions and create technical proposals. Select and prepare Bill of Material (BOM).

• Customer Success: Ensure customer satisfaction by providing ongoing support, addressing technical issues, and implementing solutions to meet customer needs.

• Project Management: Define Scope of Work, prepare WBS, manage resources, time, cost, quality, change requests, and risks to ensure project completion on time.

• IT Maintenance: Perform regular maintenance and updates on IT systems to ensure optimal performance and security.

• IT Solution Implementation:

o Network and security solutions, including troubleshooting and incident resolution.

o Microsoft Server platform and cloud solutions, ensuring best practices and cost-efficiency.

o Backup and storage solutions.

o Deploy and manage endpoint devices (PC, Printers, CCTV, Access control), ensuring security and compliance.

o Physical Infrastructure: Design, deploy, and manage physical IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, storage systems, UPS, and cable patching.