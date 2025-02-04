Tuyển System Engineer KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển System Engineer KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd floor, City Gate building, 67

- 69 Ha Noi highway, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Responsibilities:
• Solution Development: Seek solutions and create technical proposals. Select and prepare Bill of Material (BOM).
• Customer Success: Ensure customer satisfaction by providing ongoing support, addressing technical issues, and implementing solutions to meet customer needs.
• Project Management: Define Scope of Work, prepare WBS, manage resources, time, cost, quality, change requests, and risks to ensure project completion on time.
• IT Maintenance: Perform regular maintenance and updates on IT systems to ensure optimal performance and security.
• IT Solution Implementation:
o Network and security solutions, including troubleshooting and incident resolution.
o Microsoft Server platform and cloud solutions, ensuring best practices and cost-efficiency.
o Backup and storage solutions.
o Deploy and manage endpoint devices (PC, Printers, CCTV, Access control), ensuring security and compliance.
o Physical Infrastructure: Design, deploy, and manage physical IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, storage systems, UPS, and cable patching.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC

KDDI Vietnam Corporation – HCMC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 67-69 Vo Nguyen Giap, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-15tr-20tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job296942
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sonion Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm