Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD

Infrastructure Design and Implementation

• Architecture: Design scalable, resilient cloud IT infrastructures.

• Deployment: Deploy and configure physical/virtual servers, storage, and networks.

• Virtualization: Manage virtual environments for optimal resource use.

Backup Management

• Strategy: Develop and implement data protection plans.

• Solutions: Utilize tools like Veeam and Backup Exec for backups.

• Recovery Testing: Conduct regular integrity and resilience tests.

System Integration and Automation

• Integration: Seamlessly connect infrastructure components.

• Automation: Create scripts with Ansible, Terraform; apply Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

Performance Monitoring and Optimization

• Monitoring: Use Zabbix, Prometheus to track performance.

• Optimization: Identify and resolve bottlenecks; ensure high availability and disaster recovery.

Troubleshooting and Incident Management: Lead outage resolutions, minimize downtime, document solutions. Provide advanced infrastructure troubleshooting.

Documentation: Maintain detailed configurations and procedures