Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD

- Hà Nội: 7th Floor, FPT Tower, no. 10 Pham Van Bach Street, Dich Vong ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 2,000 USD
Infrastructure Design and Implementation
• Architecture: Design scalable, resilient cloud IT infrastructures.
• Deployment: Deploy and configure physical/virtual servers, storage, and networks.
• Virtualization: Manage virtual environments for optimal resource use.
Backup Management
• Strategy: Develop and implement data protection plans.
• Solutions: Utilize tools like Veeam and Backup Exec for backups.
• Recovery Testing: Conduct regular integrity and resilience tests.
System Integration and Automation
• Integration: Seamlessly connect infrastructure components.
• Automation: Create scripts with Ansible, Terraform; apply Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Performance Monitoring and Optimization
• Monitoring: Use Zabbix, Prometheus to track performance.
• Optimization: Identify and resolve bottlenecks; ensure high availability and disaster recovery.
Troubleshooting and Incident Management: Lead outage resolutions, minimize downtime, document solutions. Provide advanced infrastructure troubleshooting.
Documentation: Maintain detailed configurations and procedures
Với Mức Lương 800 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
