Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud

Mức lương
800 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 7th Floor, FPT Tower, no. 10 Pham Van Bach Street, Dich Vong ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 2,000 USD

Infrastructure Design and Implementation
• Architecture: Design scalable, resilient cloud IT infrastructures.
• Deployment: Deploy and configure physical/virtual servers, storage, and networks.
• Virtualization: Manage virtual environments for optimal resource use.
Backup Management
• Strategy: Develop and implement data protection plans.
• Solutions: Utilize tools like Veeam and Backup Exec for backups.
• Recovery Testing: Conduct regular integrity and resilience tests.
System Integration and Automation
• Integration: Seamlessly connect infrastructure components.
• Automation: Create scripts with Ansible, Terraform; apply Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Performance Monitoring and Optimization
• Monitoring: Use Zabbix, Prometheus to track performance.
• Optimization: Identify and resolve bottlenecks; ensure high availability and disaster recovery.
Troubleshooting and Incident Management: Lead outage resolutions, minimize downtime, document solutions. Provide advanced infrastructure troubleshooting.
Documentation: Maintain detailed configurations and procedures

Với Mức Lương 800 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud

Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: FPT Tower, số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-800-2-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job312948
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 36 Triệu Viettel Software
25 - 36 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Navigos Search
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD Navigos Search
1,200 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
800 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Nextop Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nextop Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer VDI - Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Kỹ thuật số Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu VDI - Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Kỹ thuật số Việt
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Otani U.P. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Otani U.P.
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
40 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông - Tin học Bưu điện Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông - Tin học Bưu điện Pro Company
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Leeon làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Leeon
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty SmartOSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Navigos Search
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 16 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
1 - 16 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển System Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển System Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer TNHH Pirago Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 60 Triệu TNHH Pirago Việt Nam
35 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM
16 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm