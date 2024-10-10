Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONGWHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONGWHA VIỆT NAM
- Thái Nguyên: KCN Sông Công 2, TP Sông Công
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1 Financial Analysis
Sales, COGM, Payroll, raw material analysis;
Prepare financial analysis of financial statements (Profit or Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash flow report)/sales performance by concepts/channels/dayparts/promotions/business case;
Perform variance analysis: Actual vs. Actual; Actual vs. Plan;
Scenario analysis;
Prepare pre and post-financial evaluations of marketing campaigns, store feasibility studies and business cases;
Prepare month-end accrual of A&P expenditure;
Monitor and control A&P budget to ensure A&P expenditures are in approved budget;
Provide insightful analysis with executable recommendations;
2 Budget & Forecast
Profit forecasting and budget management;
Daily news, index cascade;
Prepare the annual budget and the periodic financial forecast (weekly and monthly);
Develop and implement Budget templates;
3 Management Reporting
In charge of internal reporting including management reports, budget and forecast reports, CAPEX reports etc;
Prepare 4KPI and BSC reports, organize monthly performance meetings to follow up with monthly performance and design action plans;
Contribution margin report;
Prepare materials for SRM ( strategy review meeting) report;
Approval line management;
Competitor’s financial information report;
Monitor and control budget to ensure expenditures are in approved budget;
4 Budget Control
Control expenditures (CAPEX and Expenses) to ensure Actual in line with Budget / LF.
5 Other Tasks
Review all SAP modules related to MM, SD, PM, FI to ensure no issues for month end closing
Coordinate with local team and Korean team to develop new processes or functions in SAP
Reviewed accounting records, management, and financial reports to ensure accuracy and adequateness.
Work with the audit team and consultant team to provide data
6 Other responsibilities shall be followed to assignment by the manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2 More than 5 years experience in accounting and business management area (accounting firm working is better).
3 Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office and SAP (all modules).
4 English (Compulsory), plus Korean (Preferred).
5 Ability to work under high pressure and good communication skill.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONGWHA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
2 Competitive salary based on performance
3 13th payment, performance bonus, monthly incentive, gifts for birthday and holidays
4 SHUI ( according to Vietnam labour law) + Healthcare and accident insurance 24/7
5 Subvention for lunch, travel, telephone, laptop, business trip ...
6 An open English global working environment & opportunities for promotion, career development, and mentorship
7 Training courses in Binh Phuoc and Korean (if have)
8 Dynamic, fast-paced, professional, fun and exciting start-up work environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONGWHA VIỆT NAM
