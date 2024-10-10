Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONGWHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Thái Nguyên: KCN Sông Công 2, TP Sông Công

1 Financial Analysis

Sales, COGM, Payroll, raw material analysis;

Prepare financial analysis of financial statements (Profit or Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash flow report)/sales performance by concepts/channels/dayparts/promotions/business case;

Perform variance analysis: Actual vs. Actual; Actual vs. Plan;

Scenario analysis;

Prepare pre and post-financial evaluations of marketing campaigns, store feasibility studies and business cases;

Prepare month-end accrual of A&P expenditure;

Monitor and control A&P budget to ensure A&P expenditures are in approved budget;

Provide insightful analysis with executable recommendations;

2 Budget & Forecast

Profit forecasting and budget management;

Daily news, index cascade;

Prepare the annual budget and the periodic financial forecast (weekly and monthly);

Develop and implement Budget templates;

3 Management Reporting

In charge of internal reporting including management reports, budget and forecast reports, CAPEX reports etc;

Prepare 4KPI and BSC reports, organize monthly performance meetings to follow up with monthly performance and design action plans;

Contribution margin report;

Prepare materials for SRM ( strategy review meeting) report;

Approval line management;

Competitor’s financial information report;

Monitor and control budget to ensure expenditures are in approved budget;

4 Budget Control

Control expenditures (CAPEX and Expenses) to ensure Actual in line with Budget / LF.

5 Other Tasks

Review all SAP modules related to MM, SD, PM, FI to ensure no issues for month end closing

Coordinate with local team and Korean team to develop new processes or functions in SAP

Reviewed accounting records, management, and financial reports to ensure accuracy and adequateness.

Work with the audit team and consultant team to provide data

6 Other responsibilities shall be followed to assignment by the manager.

1 Minimum Bachelor graduated in Economics, Finance or related fields is required.

2 More than 5 years experience in accounting and business management area (accounting firm working is better).

3 Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office and SAP (all modules).

4 English (Compulsory), plus Korean (Preferred).

5 Ability to work under high pressure and good communication skill.

1 Working time 44hrs/ week (flexible Saturday morning by online working)

2 Competitive salary based on performance

3 13th payment, performance bonus, monthly incentive, gifts for birthday and holidays

4 SHUI ( according to Vietnam labour law) + Healthcare and accident insurance 24/7

5 Subvention for lunch, travel, telephone, laptop, business trip ...

6 An open English global working environment & opportunities for promotion, career development, and mentorship

7 Training courses in Binh Phuoc and Korean (if have)

8 Dynamic, fast-paced, professional, fun and exciting start-up work environment.

