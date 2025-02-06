Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Requirement analysis/Test design/Test Plan/Execution and Reports

• Research and update new testing tools and knowledge to support the work.

• Participate in the project operation process to ensure the quality of the project upon release.

• Train and improve skill for all member in the team.

• Act as a focal point to handle issues between customers and teams.

• Analyze the root cause of the bugs.

• Definition of test cases aligned with user requirement; conversion of acceptance criteria into test case expectations.

• Test approach and results documentation; provide the evidence, test report.

• Functional testing and Non-functional testing (UI testing, performance testing, security testing, integration testing...).

• Conducting UT/ST/IT tests.

• Controlling and supporting UAT of end-users, API Testing.