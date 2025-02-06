Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Đất Xanh, 2W Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Requirement analysis/Test design/Test Plan/Execution and Reports
• Research and update new testing tools and knowledge to support the work.
• Participate in the project operation process to ensure the quality of the project upon release.
• Train and improve skill for all member in the team.
• Act as a focal point to handle issues between customers and teams.
• Analyze the root cause of the bugs.
• Definition of test cases aligned with user requirement; conversion of acceptance criteria into test case expectations.
• Test approach and results documentation; provide the evidence, test report.
• Functional testing and Non-functional testing (UI testing, performance testing, security testing, integration testing...).
• Conducting UT/ST/IT tests.
• Controlling and supporting UAT of end-users, API Testing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in computer information technology, computer engineering.
• 2-3 years of experience in testing position.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VP 02, Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Pearl Plaza, Số 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh.

