Tuyển Tester DIGILO,Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại DIGILO,Inc.
Mức lương
7 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2/30 Cao Thắng, Phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 7 - 18 Triệu
Create, maintain, and execute test cases
Perform testing on web and mobile platforms
Report and track bugs and test results
Communicate issues to supervisors and collaborate with team members
Perform basic office tasks (training will be provided)
Participate in basic information security tasks.
Với Mức Lương 7 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience in testing, preferably in a software product environment
Experience in writing new test cases based on requirements.
Write test cases and report bugs clearly
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail
Communication and teamwork abilities
Experience in writing new test cases based on requirements.
Write test cases and report bugs clearly
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail
Communication and teamwork abilities
Tại DIGILO,Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
5 days a week, annual leave based on labor law
Social insurance, health insurance based on the Insurance Law, unemployment insurance
Annual one-month salary for the Tet bonus (this might increase or decrease depending on the performance of the company and employee)
Tet and Vietnamese national holiday
Raise examination of twice a year
Project bonus
Regular medical examination (once a year)
Health insurance:
Life insurance: 50 million VND/year
Death or permanent disability: 50 million VND/year
Medical expenses due to the accident: 50 million VND/year
Inpatient treatment: 120 million VND/year
Outpatient treatment: 8 million VND/year (teeth 1,6 million VND/year)
Outpatient treatment includes dentistry.
Company trip (Once a year, it might change due to company performance etc)
Happy hour time / Happy hour Drinking party / Many others held an event
Technology training within the company
Wedding/newborn (Celebration bonus): 1,500,000 VND / times
New technology and project experience in Japan of customers and start-up services
Young and friendly and professional teamwork environment
Employee Referral Bonus (2,000,000 - 10,000,000 VND)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DIGILO,Inc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
