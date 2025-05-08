Tuyển Tester DIGILO,Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Create, maintain, and execute test cases

Perform testing on web and mobile platforms

Report and track bugs and test results

Communicate issues to supervisors and collaborate with team members

Perform basic office tasks (training will be provided)

Participate in basic information security tasks.

At least 1 year of experience in testing, preferably in a software product environment

Experience in writing new test cases based on requirements.

Write test cases and report bugs clearly

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail

Communication and teamwork abilities

Benefits:

5 days a week, annual leave based on labor law

Social insurance, health insurance based on the Insurance Law, unemployment insurance

Annual one-month salary for the Tet bonus (this might increase or decrease depending on the performance of the company and employee)

Tet and Vietnamese national holiday

Raise examination of twice a year

Project bonus

Regular medical examination (once a year)

Health insurance:

Life insurance: 50 million VND/year

Death or permanent disability: 50 million VND/year

Medical expenses due to the accident: 50 million VND/year

Inpatient treatment: 120 million VND/year

Outpatient treatment: 8 million VND/year (teeth 1,6 million VND/year)

Outpatient treatment includes dentistry.

Company trip (Once a year, it might change due to company performance etc)

Happy hour time / Happy hour Drinking party / Many others held an event

Technology training within the company

Wedding/newborn (Celebration bonus): 1,500,000 VND / times

New technology and project experience in Japan of customers and start-up services

Young and friendly and professional teamwork environment

Employee Referral Bonus (2,000,000 - 10,000,000 VND)

