Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY

Mức lương
9 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 178/9 Phan Văn Hân, Phường 17, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Create test scenarios, test cases for testing the new system and new features of existing system.
Perform testing and document the actual result as needed. Report defects to appropriate team members, monitor defect resolution efforts, and track successes.
Work with the relevant team to coordinate the development, updating,and maintenance of test cases.
Analyze defects to determine the root cause. Ensure final documents are usable
Execute functional test and integration test. Support end users in UAT testing.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field;
1 - 2 years of experience working with a Tester in a similar role.
Experience with accessibility standards.
Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Self-managed and self-motivated skills.
Knowing automation is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 9.000.000 - 12.000.000 VND gross per month (depending on skills and experience)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Working time: Monday to Friday (08:30 AM – 05:30 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 223 Nguyễn Xí, P13, Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

