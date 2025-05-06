Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 178/9 Phan Văn Hân, Phường 17, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu
Create test scenarios, test cases for testing the new system and new features of existing system.
Perform testing and document the actual result as needed. Report defects to appropriate team members, monitor defect resolution efforts, and track successes.
Work with the relevant team to coordinate the development, updating,and maintenance of test cases.
Analyze defects to determine the root cause. Ensure final documents are usable
Execute functional test and integration test. Support end users in UAT testing.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1 - 2 years of experience working with a Tester in a similar role.
Experience with accessibility standards.
Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Self-managed and self-motivated skills.
Knowing automation is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Working time: Monday to Friday (08:30 AM – 05:30 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
