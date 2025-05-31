Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 46/11 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiktok Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu

Responsibilities

Build and execute TikTok content strategies aligned with the brand direction.

Plan and produce content from A-Z: idea generation – scripting – filming – editing – voiceover – publishing.

Apply platform-native knowledge to avoid “zombie account” behavior and maximize content reach.

Track and analyze key metrics (views, engagement rate, completion rate, retention, etc.)

Grow the TikTok channel from scratch or optimize existing channels effectively.

Stay updated on fragrance and luxury industry trends, implement viral formats with a brand-appropriate approach.

Schedule and manage regular posting to maintain performance and engagement.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Multi-Media, or a related field.

1+ year of experience with TikTok platform, preferably in the beauty, fashion, or luxury industry.

Proven experience operating and growing TikTok channels (10k+ followers preferred).

Skilled in short-form video production and editing (CapCut, Premiere Pro, VN, etc.).

Strong understanding of TikTok algorithm, content strategy, and user behavior.

Good aesthetic sense, creative storytelling, and script writing capability.

Able to work independently and proactively from concept to execution.

Familiar with TikTok Analytics and performance-based decision making.

Experience with TikTok Ads and optimization is a plus

Team player with strong communication skills and a proactive mindset.

Passion for fragrances or beauty is a bonus – we love people who love what we do.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly salary: 12,000,000 – 14,000,000 VND.

Work directly with premium fragrance brands and international partners.

Special staff discounts on curated fragrance collections.

Be part of a creative and ambitious team that values growth, originality, and shared wins.

Hands-on opportunities to lead marketing projects and sharpen both strategic and creative skills.

Career progression support: on-the-job training, access to industry insights, and mentorship from experienced professionals.

Paid leave: 12 annual days.

Social insurance: under Vietnamese Labor Law (social, health, and unemployment).

Company-sponsored team-building activities & annual trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin