Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu

Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

Tiktok

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiktok Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

Mức lương
12 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 46/11 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiktok Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu

Responsibilities
Build and execute TikTok content strategies aligned with the brand direction.
Plan and produce content from A-Z: idea generation – scripting – filming – editing – voiceover – publishing.
Apply platform-native knowledge to avoid “zombie account” behavior and maximize content reach.
Track and analyze key metrics (views, engagement rate, completion rate, retention, etc.)
Grow the TikTok channel from scratch or optimize existing channels effectively.
Stay updated on fragrance and luxury industry trends, implement viral formats with a brand-appropriate approach.
Schedule and manage regular posting to maintain performance and engagement.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Multi-Media, or a related field.
1+ year of experience with TikTok platform, preferably in the beauty, fashion, or luxury industry.
Proven experience operating and growing TikTok channels (10k+ followers preferred).
Skilled in short-form video production and editing (CapCut, Premiere Pro, VN, etc.).
Strong understanding of TikTok algorithm, content strategy, and user behavior.
Good aesthetic sense, creative storytelling, and script writing capability.
Able to work independently and proactively from concept to execution.
Familiar with TikTok Analytics and performance-based decision making.
Experience with TikTok Ads and optimization is a plus
Team player with strong communication skills and a proactive mindset.
Passion for fragrances or beauty is a bonus – we love people who love what we do.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly salary: 12,000,000 – 14,000,000 VND.
Work directly with premium fragrance brands and international partners.
Special staff discounts on curated fragrance collections.
Be part of a creative and ambitious team that values growth, originality, and shared wins.
Hands-on opportunities to lead marketing projects and sharpen both strategic and creative skills.
Career progression support: on-the-job training, access to industry insights, and mentorship from experienced professionals.
Paid leave: 12 annual days.
Social insurance: under Vietnamese Labor Law (social, health, and unemployment).
Company-sponsored team-building activities & annual trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 168 Nguyễn Thái Sơn, Phường 4, Quận Gò Vấp, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tiktok-thu-nhap-12-14-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job361003
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH
Tuyển Tiktok Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6.6 - 7.6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP KIẾN TRÚC VÀ NỘI THẤT K2
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CP KIẾN TRÚC VÀ NỘI THẤT K2 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP KIẾN TRÚC VÀ NỘI THẤT K2
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ GIẤY TƯỜNG LONG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ GIẤY TƯỜNG LONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ GIẤY TƯỜNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIBERA PREMIUM CLUB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIBERA PREMIUM CLUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIBERA PREMIUM CLUB
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ACV Entertainment
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DG E-COMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH
Tuyển Tiktok Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMIK MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TECHPRO HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6.6 - 7.6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tiktok BIO-TECH COSMETICS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BIO-TECH COSMETICS COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Tập Đoàn Sen Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Tập Đoàn Sen Group
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Công Ty TNHH RECHIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH RECHIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO
5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
6.6 - 7.7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CẢNH NGUYỆT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CẢNH NGUYỆT VIỆT NAM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH GOODTIME MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GOODTIME MEDIA
14 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH SONIC FUSION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SONIC FUSION
15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ QUẢN LÝ THIÊN HOÀNH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ QUẢN LÝ THIÊN HOÀNH VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok Công Ty TNHH Dreamcos VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dreamcos VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE SMILE
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM TAMI NATURAL HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM TAMI NATURAL HOME
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BACKWARD SHEEP
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG MYPAPA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG MYPAPA
15 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok HỘ KINH DOANH NHÀ SÁCH MINH PHẠM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH NHÀ SÁCH MINH PHẠM
5 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Bewell làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bewell
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Việt Mỹ SSU
6.6 - 7.6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hộ Kinh doanh ĐINH THỊ KIM THANH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Thương mại Điện tử DJS Việt Nam
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm