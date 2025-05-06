Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà UOA, 6 Tân Trào, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiktok Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product Management: Curate and manage product listings on TikTok Shop, including uploading product details, optimizing descriptions, images, and pricing to enhance visibility and appeal.

Inventory & Order Coordination: Monitor inventory levels, coordinate with suppliers to ensure stock availability, and oversee order fulfillment processes to maintain smooth logistics.

Campaign Execution: Plan and execute promotional campaigns (e.g., discounts, flash sales) aligned with TikTok’s algorithm and user trends to drive sales.

Data Analytics: Analyze sales performance, traffic sources, and customer behavior using TikTok Shop’s backend tools to refine strategies and improve ROI.

Seller Support: Collaborate with third-party sellers/brands, onboard new merchants, and provide guidance on platform policies and best practices.

Compliance & Policy Adherence: Ensure all operations comply with TikTok’s e-commerce policies, local regulations, and intellectual property standards.

Customer Service Oversight: Address escalated customer inquiries, returns, or disputes to maintain high satisfaction ratings.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor\'s degree in Economics, Marketing, E- commerce, or a related field.

Strong understanding of e-commerce platforms and online sales strategies, specifically TikTok Shop.

Proficiency in CRM tools and campaign management.

Have knowledge of digital marketing, performance analysis.

Analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to make informed decisions.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with partners.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams (Marketing, Trade Marketing, Logistics, etc.)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & bonus, and 13th salary

Social insurance, Health insurance & Unemployment insurance

Sponsored PVI Health Insurance

Active & challenging environment and Promotion opportunities

Company trip, Year-End Party and other company\'s activities

Buy the company’s product with discount price

Other attractive benefits as company policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin