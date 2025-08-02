Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Bewell làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Bewell
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/08/2025
Công ty TNHH Bewell

Tiktok

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiktok Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 95 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiktok Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What You’ll Do
Write 2–5 short-form scripts per week (15s–30s), optimized for TikTok and Instagram Reels
Craft funny, relatable scenarios based on Vietnamese trends, daily life, or food/fitness culture
Create engaging dialogue, scene setups, and visual actions for characters or actors to perform
Collaborate with our in-house video team to match each script with shooting and editing plans
Spot emerging trends early and adapt them into fresh video concepts quickly
Help build a consistent tone of voice that’s playful, sharp, and emotionally resonant
What You Bring
Strong creative writing and storytelling instincts, especially for short, punchy formats
Deep understanding of Vietnamese internet culture, TikTok humor, memes, and Gen Z language
Native-level Vietnamese writing that feels real, current, and scroll-stopping
Proven ability to write in different tones — from chaotic and funny to emotional and meaningful
Great sense of timing, dialogue, and what works visually
Bonus: experience writing character-based scripts or working with a creative video team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background in comedy, fan fiction, social media content, or advertising
Light editing skills (even just using CapCut or TikTok Drafts to test timing)
Interest in lifestyle, food, or fitness content

Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A creative playground with the freedom to pitch, write, and test new ideas every week
Collaboration with a sharp, experienced in-house production team
An opportunity to shape the social voice of a fast-growing app in Vietnam
Real impact — your ideas will be seen by tens of thousands of users (and growing fast)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 95 - 97 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh,Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

