Tuyển Tiktok Công ty TNHH Bewell làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 95 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiktok Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What You’ll Do

Write 2–5 short-form scripts per week (15s–30s), optimized for TikTok and Instagram Reels

Craft funny, relatable scenarios based on Vietnamese trends, daily life, or food/fitness culture

Create engaging dialogue, scene setups, and visual actions for characters or actors to perform

Collaborate with our in-house video team to match each script with shooting and editing plans

Spot emerging trends early and adapt them into fresh video concepts quickly

Help build a consistent tone of voice that’s playful, sharp, and emotionally resonant

What You Bring

Strong creative writing and storytelling instincts, especially for short, punchy formats

Deep understanding of Vietnamese internet culture, TikTok humor, memes, and Gen Z language

Native-level Vietnamese writing that feels real, current, and scroll-stopping

Proven ability to write in different tones — from chaotic and funny to emotional and meaningful

Great sense of timing, dialogue, and what works visually

Bonus: experience writing character-based scripts or working with a creative video team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background in comedy, fan fiction, social media content, or advertising

Light editing skills (even just using CapCut or TikTok Drafts to test timing)

Interest in lifestyle, food, or fitness content

Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A creative playground with the freedom to pitch, write, and test new ideas every week

Collaboration with a sharp, experienced in-house production team

An opportunity to shape the social voice of a fast-growing app in Vietnam

Real impact — your ideas will be seen by tens of thousands of users (and growing fast)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell

