Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CEO SUITE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại CEO SUITE
- Hà Nội: Hanoi Lotte Center East Tower, 29th Floor 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, VIETNAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your role:
• Oversee daily accounting operations, ensuring the timely completion of monthly financial close processes, tax filings, periodic local financial reports, and group management reports.
• Support the accurate and timely completion of month-end and year-end closing activities, including journal entry preparation.
• Prepare monthly financial statements for reporting purposes.
• Manage all accounting and financial functions in compliance with VAS accounting standards, as well as treasury functions:
General ledger management
Accounts Payable, including payments to suppliers
Accounts Receivable, collaborating with the Operations team on monthly invoicing and collections
Fixed Asset management
Bank reconciliations and Taxation
Accounting schedules and reconciliation
• Ensure the accurate and timely preparation and submission of all monthly and annual tax filings, including VAT, PIT, CIT, FCT and any other local requirements
• Oversee HR functions, including payroll, employee benefits, and compensation.
• Serve as the point of contact for external auditors, tax agents, bankers, and regulatory authorities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CEO SUITE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CEO SUITE
