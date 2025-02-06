Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CEO SUITE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your role:

• Oversee daily accounting operations, ensuring the timely completion of monthly financial close processes, tax filings, periodic local financial reports, and group management reports.

• Support the accurate and timely completion of month-end and year-end closing activities, including journal entry preparation.

• Prepare monthly financial statements for reporting purposes.

• Manage all accounting and financial functions in compliance with VAS accounting standards, as well as treasury functions:

 General ledger management

 Accounts Payable, including payments to suppliers

 Accounts Receivable, collaborating with the Operations team on monthly invoicing and collections

 Fixed Asset management

 Bank reconciliations and Taxation

 Accounting schedules and reconciliation

• Ensure the accurate and timely preparation and submission of all monthly and annual tax filings, including VAT, PIT, CIT, FCT and any other local requirements

• Oversee HR functions, including payroll, employee benefits, and compensation.

• Serve as the point of contact for external auditors, tax agents, bankers, and regulatory authorities.