Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính CEO SUITE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CEO SUITE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Trưởng phòng tài chính

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi Lotte Center East Tower, 29th Floor 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, VIETNAM

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your role:
• Oversee daily accounting operations, ensuring the timely completion of monthly financial close processes, tax filings, periodic local financial reports, and group management reports.
• Support the accurate and timely completion of month-end and year-end closing activities, including journal entry preparation.
• Prepare monthly financial statements for reporting purposes.
• Manage all accounting and financial functions in compliance with VAS accounting standards, as well as treasury functions:
 General ledger management
 Accounts Payable, including payments to suppliers
 Accounts Receivable, collaborating with the Operations team on monthly invoicing and collections
 Fixed Asset management
 Bank reconciliations and Taxation
 Accounting schedules and reconciliation
• Ensure the accurate and timely preparation and submission of all monthly and annual tax filings, including VAT, PIT, CIT, FCT and any other local requirements
• Oversee HR functions, including payroll, employee benefits, and compensation.
• Serve as the point of contact for external auditors, tax agents, bankers, and regulatory authorities.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CEO SUITE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi Lotte Center East Tower, 29th Floor 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, VIETNAM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

