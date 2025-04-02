Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee
- Hà Nội: Tòa Detech Tower, Số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Practice Development:
Design and implement end-to-end AIOps solutions (automation frameworks, AI tools, and cloud-native services).
Establish processes for proactive issue detection, anomaly resolution, and incident management using AI.
Pre-sales Support:
Develop AIOps-based proposals, cost estimates, and proof of concepts (PoCs) for clients.
Educate customers on the value of AIOps automation for IT operations and business workflows.
Project Delivery:
Lead project teams in implementing AI-powered IT monitoring, root cause analysis, and self-healing mechanisms.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure solutions align with organizational and technical standards.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Expertise in AIOps platforms (e.g., Dynatrace, Moogsoft, New Relic, Datadog) and their integration with IT systems.
Automation and DevOps:
Proficiency in DevOps pipelines (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD), infrastructure automation tools (e.g., Terraform, Ansible), and container orchestration platforms (e.g., Kubernetes, Docker).
Machine Learning and AI:
Familiarity with AI/ML frameworks for predictive analytics and anomaly detection (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch).
Cloud Technologies:
Deep knowledge of multi-cloud environments and services (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).
Security and Compliance:
Awareness of secure AI practices, GDPR, SOC 2, and IT compliance automation solutions.
Technical Leadership:
10+ years in software engineering or automation roles, with 5+ years in architecture leadership covering AI, AIOps, and automation.
AIOps Automation:
Delivered AI-driven operational workflows and self-healing IT systems.
Proven expertise in designing pipelines for continuous monitoring and AI-based remediation.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
Partnered with stakeholders across IT, data science, and business operations to deliver AIOps projects.
Mentorship:
Guided teams to adopt AIOps practices, promoting a culture of innovation and automation.
Strategic Thinking:
Aligns AIOps solutions with organizational strategies.
Problem Solving:
Excels at resolving complex automation challenges using advanced technologies.
Leadership:
Proven record of driving automation initiatives with cross-disciplinary teams.
Execution Excellence:
Track record of delivering scalable AIOps solutions within deadlines and budgets.
Visionary:
Envisions how AIOps can transform IT operations and drive innovation.
Collaborative:
Builds strong relationships across teams to deliver impactful solutions.
Continuous Learner:
Stays updated on advancements in AI, automation, and IT.
