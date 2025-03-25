Tuyển Brand Marketing Renn Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Renn Labs
- Hồ Chí Minh: 200 Đường 3/2, Phường 12 (Quận 10), District 10, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Are you passionate about building personal brands and excited about leveraging strategic branding techniques to elevate thought leaders in the business and technology landscape? Join Renn Global, where creativity and strategy meet to make a global impact. We’re seeking a dynamic Founder-led Brand Strategist who is talented to accelerate the personal brand of our Founder helping drive business growth and enhance the visibility of our portfolio. This is more than a role – it’s a unique opportunity to engage with brands that makes waves in the industry.
As part of our Marketing team, this Brand Strategist will be pivotal in developing and executing a comprehensive branding strategy for our Founder, ensuring his brand outstanding in the industry and drives business objectives.
Are you ready to elevate your value to new heights and redefine the future? Start your journey with Renn Global today.
THE IMPACT YOU’LL MAKE IN THIS ROLE
- Expertly developing and executing a personal brand strategy for our Founder, aligning his brand with Renn Global’s values and business goals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Renn Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Renn Labs
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
