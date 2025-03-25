Tuyển Brand Marketing Renn Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Are you passionate about building personal brands and excited about leveraging strategic branding techniques to elevate thought leaders in the business and technology landscape? Join Renn Global, where creativity and strategy meet to make a global impact. We’re seeking a dynamic Founder-led Brand Strategist who is talented to accelerate the personal brand of our Founder helping drive business growth and enhance the visibility of our portfolio. This is more than a role – it’s a unique opportunity to engage with brands that makes waves in the industry.

As part of our Marketing team, this Brand Strategist will be pivotal in developing and executing a comprehensive branding strategy for our Founder, ensuring his brand outstanding in the industry and drives business objectives.

Are you ready to elevate your value to new heights and redefine the future? Start your journey with Renn Global today.

THE IMPACT YOU’LL MAKE IN THIS ROLE

- Expertly developing and executing a personal brand strategy for our Founder, aligning his brand with Renn Global’s values and business goals.