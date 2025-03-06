Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 USD

Mức lương 15 - 23 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 USD

JOB RESPONSIBLITIES

• Elicit, document, and analyze business requirements, identifying inefficiencies and proposing solutions.

• Translate business needs into functional and technical specifications.

• Collaborate with teams to design, develop, and implement IT solutions.

• Support system upgrades, integrations, and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

• Lead digital transformation initiatives, enhancing system usage and automating workflows.

• Ensure IT projects align with compliance standards and mitigate potential risks.

• Maintain comprehensive project documentation.

• Define the Scope of Work (SOW) for IT-related procurements.

• Evaluate and align vendor proposals with organizational needs.

• Prepare reports on project status and assist in budgeting efforts.

• Organize training sessions and mentor IT staff to build capabilities.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Business Administration, Finance, or related fields.

• At least 5 years in business analysis, with 2 years in IT project management.

• Proficient in gathering, documenting, and managing business and system requirements.

• Skilled in business process modeling (BPM, UML, Flowcharts) and stakeholder management.

• Experienced in GAP and feasibility analysis.

• Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle (Agile, Waterfall, DevOps).

• Strong IT project management capabilities and change management expertise.

• Hands-on experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP) and knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., Azure).

• Critical thinker with expertise in risk assessment and data analysis (Excel, Power BI, SQL).

• Strong technical and business communication skills, with experience in presenting and negotiating.

