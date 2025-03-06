Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 USD

Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Navigos Search

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
15 - 23 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 USD

JOB RESPONSIBLITIES
• Elicit, document, and analyze business requirements, identifying inefficiencies and proposing solutions.
• Translate business needs into functional and technical specifications.
• Collaborate with teams to design, develop, and implement IT solutions.
• Support system upgrades, integrations, and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
• Lead digital transformation initiatives, enhancing system usage and automating workflows.
• Ensure IT projects align with compliance standards and mitigate potential risks.
• Maintain comprehensive project documentation.
• Define the Scope of Work (SOW) for IT-related procurements.
• Evaluate and align vendor proposals with organizational needs.
• Prepare reports on project status and assist in budgeting efforts.
• Organize training sessions and mentor IT staff to build capabilities.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Business Administration, Finance, or related fields.
• At least 5 years in business analysis, with 2 years in IT project management.
• Proficient in gathering, documenting, and managing business and system requirements.
• Skilled in business process modeling (BPM, UML, Flowcharts) and stakeholder management.
• Experienced in GAP and feasibility analysis.
• Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle (Agile, Waterfall, DevOps).
• Strong IT project management capabilities and change management expertise.
• Hands-on experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP) and knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., Azure).
• Critical thinker with expertise in risk assessment and data analysis (Excel, Power BI, SQL).
• Strong technical and business communication skills, with experience in presenting and negotiating.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

