Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Victory Tower, 318

- 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường 17, Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Gather and analyze requirements from departments and clients to develop Accounting and ERP systems.
Accounting and ERP systems
Collaborate with the development team to build accounting software solutions that meet user needs and comply with financial regulations.
accounting software solutions
Prepare technical and requirement documents (BRD, SRS, Use Cases, Wireframes) to support the development of accounting and ERP software.
Prepare technical and requirement documents
Perform business analysis for accounting, evaluate, and optimize processes related to financial management, bookkeeping, and reporting.
business analysis for accounting
Ensure that the Accounting ERP system is developed according to business requirements and conduct quality checks before deployment.
Accounting ERP system
Assist accounting, finance, and other departments during the system implementation, provide user training, and resolve issues.
Communicate and work closely with ERP partners and vendors related to financial and accounting modules.
ERP partners and vendors
Enhance and optimize the accounting ERP system to improve business efficiency and ensure compliance with legal financial regulations.
Enhance and optimize the accounting ERP system

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Accounting, or related fields.
Information Technology
Accounting
At least 3 years of experience working as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.
3 years of experience
Business Analyst
Minimum of 1 year of experience in ERP or Accounting system development projects.
1 year of experience
ERP or Accounting system development projects
Proficient in accounting requirement analysis, business process design, and working with ERP/Accounting systems.
accounting requirement analysis
Good English communication skills, with the ability to work with international clients and partners.
Good English communication skills
Skilled in writing BRD, SRS, and other technical documents.
Proficient in analysis and design tools such as UML, BPMN, Axure, Figma.
Ability to work independently and collaborate well in a team environment.
Preference for candidates with Business Analysis certifications and advanced knowledge of accounting systems.
Business Analysis certifications
accounting systems

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary:
Salary: Upto 30.000.000 VNĐ
Attractive and competitive salary and bonus schemes in the market.
Performance bonus and year-end bonus based on work achievements.
Work Environment:
Fully equipped with necessary working devices to ensure work quality.
Exposure to the latest technologies.
Young, creative, and professional working environment.
Team building activities, trips, and internal events.
Career Development:
Clear opportunities for promotion and career development.
Training programs and professional skill development.
Entitlements:
Annual leave as per legal regulations.
Holidays, Tet holidays, and other leave as per company regulations.
Full insurance benefits as per regulations.
If you are passionate about back-end development and have a strong background in Java, Spring Boot, and MySQL, we encourage you to apply. Join us in building robust and scalable applications that drive our business forward.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 318 - 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường 17, Quận Gò Vấp, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

