Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Victory Tower, 318
- 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường 17, Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Gather and analyze requirements from departments and clients to develop Accounting and ERP systems.
Collaborate with the development team to build accounting software solutions that meet user needs and comply with financial regulations.
Prepare technical and requirement documents (BRD, SRS, Use Cases, Wireframes) to support the development of accounting and ERP software.
Perform business analysis for accounting, evaluate, and optimize processes related to financial management, bookkeeping, and reporting.
Ensure that the Accounting ERP system is developed according to business requirements and conduct quality checks before deployment.
Assist accounting, finance, and other departments during the system implementation, provide user training, and resolve issues.
Communicate and work closely with ERP partners and vendors related to financial and accounting modules.
Enhance and optimize the accounting ERP system to improve business efficiency and ensure compliance with legal financial regulations.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience working as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.
Minimum of 1 year of experience in ERP or Accounting system development projects.
Proficient in accounting requirement analysis, business process design, and working with ERP/Accounting systems.
Good English communication skills, with the ability to work with international clients and partners.
Skilled in writing BRD, SRS, and other technical documents.
Proficient in analysis and design tools such as UML, BPMN, Axure, Figma.
Ability to work independently and collaborate well in a team environment.
Preference for candidates with Business Analysis certifications and advanced knowledge of accounting systems.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Upto 30.000.000 VNĐ
Attractive and competitive salary and bonus schemes in the market.
Performance bonus and year-end bonus based on work achievements.
Work Environment:
Fully equipped with necessary working devices to ensure work quality.
Exposure to the latest technologies.
Young, creative, and professional working environment.
Team building activities, trips, and internal events.
Career Development:
Clear opportunities for promotion and career development.
Training programs and professional skill development.
Entitlements:
Annual leave as per legal regulations.
Holidays, Tet holidays, and other leave as per company regulations.
Full insurance benefits as per regulations.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HÀNG ĐẦU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
