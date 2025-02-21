Tuyển Business Intelligence VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại VF Asia Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Reporting Manager: Manager, Sourcing Development, Apparel
About your role
You will be an integral part of the sourcing team, working with internal and external stakeholders, to ensure that our products are developed at the forefront of sustainability and in alignment with the brand design and future vision.
You will support your manager to ensure all products hit the calendar deadline dates, working with the brand development teams, and the sourcing headquarters in Singapore.
You will be supporting the Sourcing Manager/ Assistant Sourcing Manager, to execute the multi year sourcing strategy to support brand growth.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Manage vendor relationships to deliver on-time execution of all samples and support technical design requirements for the assigned brand category
• Ensure adherence to the brand development calendar timeline, effectively raising problems, then resolutions with your manager
• Understand the brand product development strategies and execute operational activities with internal teams and vendors independently
• Effectively implement work plans with regular monitoring against the direction and prioritise actions with internal and external counterparts.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VF Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month payment and annual incentive bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VF Asia Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
