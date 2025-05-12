Tuyển Business Intelligence MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Work with the assigned marketing division on underwriting new and renewal local businesses according to risk assessment, underwriting within authority level delegated by UWD and treaty terms and conditions.
- Monitor/ control acceptance of risks handled by assigned marketing division to ensure that underwriting guideline and treaties limit continue to be complied.
- Provide technical support to assigned marketing division including monitoring and maintaining policy wordings, underwriting document templates, etc.
- Develop, maintain underwriting statistics and prepare underwriting reports for local business of assigned marketing division.
- Other work as assigned by Company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English fluency.
- At least 2 years’ work experience.
- Experience in property/ casualty underwriting/ reinsurance is preferable.
Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
