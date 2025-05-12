Tuyển Business Intelligence MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Work with the assigned marketing division on underwriting new and renewal local businesses according to risk assessment, underwriting within authority level delegated by UWD and treaty terms and conditions.

- Monitor/ control acceptance of risks handled by assigned marketing division to ensure that underwriting guideline and treaties limit continue to be complied.

- Provide technical support to assigned marketing division including monitoring and maintaining policy wordings, underwriting document templates, etc.

- Develop, maintain underwriting statistics and prepare underwriting reports for local business of assigned marketing division.

- Other work as assigned by Company.