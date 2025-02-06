Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 44th floor, Bitexco Tower, 02 Hai Trieu, District 1, HCM, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

- Legal and Compliance Responsibilities:
• Ensure compliance with legal regulations in all company activities.
• Oversee legal matters arising during the operation and development of the business.
• Draft contracts and internal documents for the company.
• Review the legality and validity of documents and contracts issued or signed by the company.- Legal Research & Advisory:
• Update and research laws, decrees, and circulars related to the company's field of operation.
• Provide legal advice to the Board of Directors on strategic, operational, and risk managementissues.
- Preparation and Management of Legal Documentation:
• Prepare, review, edit, and complete legal documents and transaction materials.
• Ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance with corporate law, labor law, and otherstate regulations.
• Ensure all procedures and operational processes comply with current legal regulations.
• Handle legal procedures related to business registration, changes, trademark registration, andother legal matters.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Required Skills:
• Extensive knowledge of corporate, commercial, and labor laws.
• Proficiency in drafting and reviewing contracts/legal documents.
• Strong analytical and legal risk assessment skills.
• Effective communication, presentation, and teamwork abilities.
- Responsibilities and Objectives:
• Ensure the company operates within the legal framework.
• Support process optimization from a legal perspective.
• Minimize legal risks in all company activities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: upto 20,000,000 VND
- Enjoy full benefits, social insurance, and employee benefits according to regulations.
- Holiday/Tet/Birthday bonus, 13th salary bonus according to company regulations.
- Be considered for an annual salary increase and enjoy allowances, benefits, and incentives according to the Company's regulations.
- There are opportunities for advancement at work
- Professional and friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 44 tòa nhà Bitexco, 02 Hải Triều, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

