Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 44th floor, Bitexco Tower, 02 Hai Trieu, District 1, HCM, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế

- Legal and Compliance Responsibilities:

• Ensure compliance with legal regulations in all company activities.

• Oversee legal matters arising during the operation and development of the business.

• Draft contracts and internal documents for the company.

• Review the legality and validity of documents and contracts issued or signed by the company.- Legal Research & Advisory:

• Update and research laws, decrees, and circulars related to the company's field of operation.

• Provide legal advice to the Board of Directors on strategic, operational, and risk managementissues.

- Preparation and Management of Legal Documentation:

• Prepare, review, edit, and complete legal documents and transaction materials.

• Ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance with corporate law, labor law, and otherstate regulations.

• Ensure all procedures and operational processes comply with current legal regulations.

• Handle legal procedures related to business registration, changes, trademark registration, andother legal matters.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Required Skills:

• Extensive knowledge of corporate, commercial, and labor laws.

• Proficiency in drafting and reviewing contracts/legal documents.

• Strong analytical and legal risk assessment skills.

• Effective communication, presentation, and teamwork abilities.

- Responsibilities and Objectives:

• Ensure the company operates within the legal framework.

• Support process optimization from a legal perspective.

• Minimize legal risks in all company activities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: upto 20,000,000 VND

- Enjoy full benefits, social insurance, and employee benefits according to regulations.

- Holiday/Tet/Birthday bonus, 13th salary bonus according to company regulations.

- Be considered for an annual salary increase and enjoy allowances, benefits, and incentives according to the Company's regulations.

- There are opportunities for advancement at work

- Professional and friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SI

