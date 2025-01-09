Tuyển Cloud Engineer On (Vietnam) làm việc tại Ninh Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

At a Glance:

This is your opportunity to become part of the world's fastest growing sports company. On is not only disrupting the product landscape but also the supply chain. As Production Quality Assurance, you are responsible for managing product quality and process control in production with our manufacturing partners for the next level of On’s products and contributing in relevant quality projects and improvements of production compliance. As an important member of the the production team, you will be based in Ninh Binh with frequent travel to factories in Ninh Binh or Vinh Phuc as mission assigned.

Your Team:

We Supply Chain manage the sourcing, forecasting and planning, production, shipping, and distribution of On products.

Your Mission:

- Work with the development & commercialization team to identify potential product quality risks and follow up actions.

- Work with On’s manufacturing partners in continuous improvement at the early stage of production to ensure quality and efficiency are both met by On’s expectations.

- High frequency of final inspection to ensure all products are in premium level in both appearance and usage.