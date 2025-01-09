Tuyển Cloud Engineer On (Vietnam) làm việc tại Ninh Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại On (Vietnam)
- Ninh Bình: Ninh Bình, Việt Nam, Thành phố Ninh Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
At a Glance:
This is your opportunity to become part of the world's fastest growing sports company. On is not only disrupting the product landscape but also the supply chain. As Production Quality Assurance, you are responsible for managing product quality and process control in production with our manufacturing partners for the next level of On’s products and contributing in relevant quality projects and improvements of production compliance. As an important member of the the production team, you will be based in Ninh Binh with frequent travel to factories in Ninh Binh or Vinh Phuc as mission assigned.
Your Team:
We Supply Chain manage the sourcing, forecasting and planning, production, shipping, and distribution of On products.
Your Mission:
- Work with the development & commercialization team to identify potential product quality risks and follow up actions.
- Work with On’s manufacturing partners in continuous improvement at the early stage of production to ensure quality and efficiency are both met by On’s expectations.
- High frequency of final inspection to ensure all products are in premium level in both appearance and usage.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại On (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại On (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI