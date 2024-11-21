Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 348 Kim Ngưu, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Experience Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

To provide customer care:

- Collect and provide holiday plans and volume forecasts for both Customers' public holidays and Vietnamese public holidays or special days that the company holds an event.

- Follow up pro-actively with production to "warn" customers on the delivery status and delivery difficulties.

- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Team Leader to develop and implement customer reward activities such as Tet, Christmas gifts.

To handle customer requests/ complaints and propose a solution:

- Filter and assign requests to the relevant team/person.

- Monitor and follow up on the progress of resolving requests.

- Ensure requests are handled properly and on-time

- Raise a voice and/or alarm the CS Executive if there are any critical customer-related matters.

- Propose solutions to customer requests/ complaints.

To manage customer database and customer relationships:

- Update and maintain the customer information records, contact list.

- Develop and maintain customer relationships.

To support Production and other departments in customer-related matters:

- Contact and inform customers in any production matters that Production requires such as bad inputs, instruction clarification, wrong quantity, additional editing charge, etc.

- Support Production in checking any order related matters such as instruction, input.

- Support Production in downloading, uploading, and order creation properly and on-time.

- Transfer finished materials to customers in case it cannot be transferred via systems

- Contact and inform customers in any system matters that System/IT requires such as system errors, system upgrade, system feature launch, etc.

- Contact and inform customers of any billing matters that Accounting requires.

- Greet new customers

- Implement seasonal customer-related production workflow.

- Propose a solution for improvement of IT infrastructure and system for customer service activities.

Others related tasks as assigned:

- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Supervisor in conducting customer satisfaction surveys, analysis issues, and propose action.

- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Supervisor in provide on-job training, coaching, mentoring to the team members.

- Identify areas for quality management optimization/improvements and promote improvement activities of department working processes, workflows.

- Ensure customer service standards are aligned with the corporate standards/values

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University degree in English, Customer Service, Marketing & Sales, etc... are preferable

- Experience: 6 months + of working experience with customer service and/or marketing and sales, English speaking...

- Languages: Excellent English skills, especially speaking and writing skills.

- Good communication skills.

- Patient personality.

- Self-motivated with strong team skills, a high degree of punctuality.

- Hard-working and good health.

Willing to work in shift (6:30-14:30, 14:30-22:30, 22:30-6:30), from Mon-Sat

Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

International, professional, creative working environment and talented teams

100% Insurance as Government's regulations (social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, etc.) during probation

AON Premium Healthcare Insurance package, with the possibility to cover family members

135% salary in night shift and 300% salary in holiday

Relevant training will be provided at the company’s expense and we also allow developers to improve their skill set during normal business hours

Daily various foods, drink, and seasonal fresh fruits

And many other benefits, let's join us to discover!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

