Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Customer Experience

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Experience Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 348 Kim Ngưu, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Experience Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

To provide customer care:
- Collect and provide holiday plans and volume forecasts for both Customers' public holidays and Vietnamese public holidays or special days that the company holds an event.
- Follow up pro-actively with production to "warn" customers on the delivery status and delivery difficulties.
- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Team Leader to develop and implement customer reward activities such as Tet, Christmas gifts.
To handle customer requests/ complaints and propose a solution:
- Filter and assign requests to the relevant team/person.
- Monitor and follow up on the progress of resolving requests.
- Ensure requests are handled properly and on-time
- Raise a voice and/or alarm the CS Executive if there are any critical customer-related matters.
- Propose solutions to customer requests/ complaints.
To manage customer database and customer relationships:
- Update and maintain the customer information records, contact list.
- Develop and maintain customer relationships.
To support Production and other departments in customer-related matters:
- Contact and inform customers in any production matters that Production requires such as bad inputs, instruction clarification, wrong quantity, additional editing charge, etc.
- Support Production in checking any order related matters such as instruction, input.
- Support Production in downloading, uploading, and order creation properly and on-time.
- Transfer finished materials to customers in case it cannot be transferred via systems
- Contact and inform customers in any system matters that System/IT requires such as system errors, system upgrade, system feature launch, etc.
- Contact and inform customers of any billing matters that Accounting requires.
- Greet new customers
- Implement seasonal customer-related production workflow.
- Propose a solution for improvement of IT infrastructure and system for customer service activities.
Others related tasks as assigned:
- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Supervisor in conducting customer satisfaction surveys, analysis issues, and propose action.
- Support Customer Service Manager and Customer Service Supervisor in provide on-job training, coaching, mentoring to the team members.
- Identify areas for quality management optimization/improvements and promote improvement activities of department working processes, workflows.
- Ensure customer service standards are aligned with the corporate standards/values

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University degree in English, Customer Service, Marketing & Sales, etc... are preferable
- Experience: 6 months + of working experience with customer service and/or marketing and sales, English speaking...
- Languages: Excellent English skills, especially speaking and writing skills.
- Good communication skills.
- Patient personality.
- Self-motivated with strong team skills, a high degree of punctuality.
- Hard-working and good health.
Willing to work in shift (6:30-14:30, 14:30-22:30, 22:30-6:30), from Mon-Sat

Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

International, professional, creative working environment and talented teams
100% Insurance as Government's regulations (social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, etc.) during probation
AON Premium Healthcare Insurance package, with the possibility to cover family members
135% salary in night shift and 300% salary in holiday
Relevant training will be provided at the company’s expense and we also allow developers to improve their skill set during normal business hours
Daily various foods, drink, and seasonal fresh fruits
And many other benefits, let's join us to discover!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Han Viet Tower, 348 Kim Nguu, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-10-12-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job253837
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bellsystem24 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 14.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bellsystem24 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu
Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Customer Experience CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Customer Experience CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu
Tuyển Customer Experience CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Hạn nộp: 22/11/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 57 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 96 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bellsystem24 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 14.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bellsystem24 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu
Bellsystem24 Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Customer Experience CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THÁP TRUNG TÂM HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Customer Experience CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Tuyển Customer Experience Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu
Tuyển Customer Experience CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTCP Viễn thông Di động Toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
Tuyển Customer Experience Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất