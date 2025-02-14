Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1 Hoang Viet, Ward 4, Tan Binh district, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MISSION
The Head of Customer & Market Insights plays a critical role in driving data-driven decision-making across the organization. This position is responsible for:
- Leading market research & customer insights to support brand marketing, enhance customer experience, and optimize product positioning.
- Providing strategic insights, identify market opportunities, and support the expansion of new business verticals.
This role ensures that customer and market intelligence translates into actionable business strategies, strengthening both brand marketing efforts and future business innovations.
RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Market Research & Customer Insights
Lead end-to-end market research projects (qualitative & quantitative) to support brand marketing strategies.
Analyze consumer behavior, purchasing trends, and brand perception to enhance brand positioning.
Track customer satisfaction, NPS (Net Promoter Score), and segmentation trends to refine marketing strategies.
Leverage AI-driven analytics tools to generate real-time consumer insights.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI