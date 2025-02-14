Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MISSION

The Head of Customer & Market Insights plays a critical role in driving data-driven decision-making across the organization. This position is responsible for:

- Leading market research & customer insights to support brand marketing, enhance customer experience, and optimize product positioning.

- Providing strategic insights, identify market opportunities, and support the expansion of new business verticals.

This role ensures that customer and market intelligence translates into actionable business strategies, strengthening both brand marketing efforts and future business innovations.

RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Market Research & Customer Insights

Lead end-to-end market research projects (qualitative & quantitative) to support brand marketing strategies.

Analyze consumer behavior, purchasing trends, and brand perception to enhance brand positioning.

Track customer satisfaction, NPS (Net Promoter Score), and segmentation trends to refine marketing strategies.

Leverage AI-driven analytics tools to generate real-time consumer insights.