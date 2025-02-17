Tuyển Designer Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Tuyển Designer Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
500 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 180/41 Lac Long Quan , Ward 10, Dist 11, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD

CANA, a division of Zen Living, is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of cabinets in Western Canada. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in providing high-quality kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities to homeowners and builders across Canada and the United States. Our commitment to superior craftsmanship has positioned us as a trusted industry leader. CANA operates from two locations: our headquarters and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Canada, and our main production factory in Cu Chi, Vietnam.
We are seeking a Designer/Drafter to join our dynamic team. This role requires strong technical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively with our Sales team in Canada and Vietnam, as well as clients in North America and Europe.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop conceptual designs and functional interior layouts based on client requirements.
• Collaborate with the Sales team in Canada to understand and refine client needs.
• Create detailed 2D and 3D technical drawings for design and construction.
• Prepare design and construction documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance.
• Work closely with the Sales team to resolve design-related challenges.
• Communicate directly with North American and European clients to discuss design details and answer inquiries.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa Nhà Gia Phú, Số 854, Đường Sư Vạn Hạnh - Phường 13 - Quận 10 - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-500-900-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job309952
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG LSB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG LSB
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FOREST MUSIC GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FOREST MUSIC GROUP
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ORO
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOID GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOID GROUP
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Chin Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Chin Media
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Dịch vụ và Thương mại HERAMO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Dịch vụ và Thương mại HERAMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Trên 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần quảng cáo và thương mại Gsolution làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần quảng cáo và thương mại Gsolution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH HÒA KIẾN NHÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HÒA KIẾN NHÂN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Sinh Thành An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Sinh Thành An
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm