Tuyển Designer Văn Phòng Đại Diện Zen Living Ltd. Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

CANA, a division of Zen Living, is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of cabinets in Western Canada. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in providing high-quality kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities to homeowners and builders across Canada and the United States. Our commitment to superior craftsmanship has positioned us as a trusted industry leader. CANA operates from two locations: our headquarters and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Canada, and our main production factory in Cu Chi, Vietnam.

We are seeking a Designer/Drafter to join our dynamic team. This role requires strong technical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively with our Sales team in Canada and Vietnam, as well as clients in North America and Europe.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop conceptual designs and functional interior layouts based on client requirements.

• Collaborate with the Sales team in Canada to understand and refine client needs.

• Create detailed 2D and 3D technical drawings for design and construction.

• Prepare design and construction documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

• Work closely with the Sales team to resolve design-related challenges.

• Communicate directly with North American and European clients to discuss design details and answer inquiries.