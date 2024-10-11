Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Mức lương
Từ 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD

Responsibilities:
Strategic Concept Development: Lead brainstorming sessions to develop creative concepts for branding, marketing campaigns, and product launches. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align design strategies with business objectives. Advanced Visual Design: Create high-quality graphics, illustrations, and multimedia content for digital, print, and social media. Develop and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all marketing channels, ensuring alignment with brand standards. Video Editing: Edit and produce engaging video content that supports marketing initiatives and enhances brand storytelling. Incorporate graphics, animations, and sound design to create polished final products. Market Insight and Innovation: Conduct thorough research on industry trends and competitor designs to inform creative direction. Experiment with emerging technologies and design techniques to push the boundaries of creativity. Stakeholder Engagement: Present design concepts and strategies to senior management and clients, incorporating feedback to refine designs.
Strategic Concept Development:
Lead brainstorming sessions to develop creative concepts for branding, marketing campaigns, and product launches.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align design strategies with business objectives.
Advanced Visual Design:
Create high-quality graphics, illustrations, and multimedia content for digital, print, and social media.
Develop and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all marketing channels, ensuring alignment with brand standards.
Video Editing:
Edit and produce engaging video content that supports marketing initiatives and enhances brand storytelling.
Incorporate graphics, animations, and sound design to create polished final products.
Market Insight and Innovation:
Conduct thorough research on industry trends and competitor designs to inform creative direction.
Experiment with emerging technologies and design techniques to push the boundaries of creativity.
Stakeholder Engagement:
Present design concepts and strategies to senior management and clients, incorporating feedback to refine designs.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Visual Arts, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred. 5+ years of experience in a creative design role, with a strong portfolio showcasing advanced design and video work. Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro) and other relevant design tools. Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and digital marketing strategies. Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate creative concepts effectively. Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for staying ahead of design trends.
Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Visual Arts, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.
5+ years of experience in a creative design role, with a strong portfolio showcasing advanced design and video work.
Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro) and other relevant design tools.
Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and digital marketing strategies.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate creative concepts effectively.
Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for staying ahead of design trends.

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company. Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment. Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training. Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication. Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.
Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.
Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment.
Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.
Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 298 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25 Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

