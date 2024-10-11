Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Mức lương Từ 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD

Responsibilities:

Strategic Concept Development: Lead brainstorming sessions to develop creative concepts for branding, marketing campaigns, and product launches. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align design strategies with business objectives. Advanced Visual Design: Create high-quality graphics, illustrations, and multimedia content for digital, print, and social media. Develop and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all marketing channels, ensuring alignment with brand standards. Video Editing: Edit and produce engaging video content that supports marketing initiatives and enhances brand storytelling. Incorporate graphics, animations, and sound design to create polished final products. Market Insight and Innovation: Conduct thorough research on industry trends and competitor designs to inform creative direction. Experiment with emerging technologies and design techniques to push the boundaries of creativity. Stakeholder Engagement: Present design concepts and strategies to senior management and clients, incorporating feedback to refine designs.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Visual Arts, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred. 5+ years of experience in a creative design role, with a strong portfolio showcasing advanced design and video work. Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro) and other relevant design tools. Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and digital marketing strategies. Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate creative concepts effectively. Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for staying ahead of design trends.

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company. Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment. Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training. Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication. Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

