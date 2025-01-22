Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 4, tòa Artermis, Số 3, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Junior Designer, you will contribute to the execution of creative projects by producing design assets and collaborating with BA and DEV teams. This role requires some foundational experience in design, a strong understanding of user-centered design principles, and the ability to independently handle small-scale projects with guidance.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and produce assets for branding or product interfaces with a focus on user needs and preferences.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to meet product requirements and ensure designs align with user-centered goals.
Execute and refine designs based on feedback from stakeholders and end-users.
Maintain brand consistency across all materials while ensuring usability and accessibility.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging tools, and best practices in user-centered design.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Graphic Design, UI/UX, or related fields.
1–2 years of professional design experience preferred.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and ability to apply them to real-world projects.
Proficiency in design tools like Figma.
Proficiency in industry-standard design software and tools.
Strong portfolio showcasing design expertise, creativity, and a focus on user experience.
Ability to manage time effectively and meet deadlines.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek, off Saturday &Sunday
Young &vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities
Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployment insurance are based on actual salary
Review performance to adjust salary twice a year
Regular team building events& internal activities (weekly happy hour,quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Artemis, Tầng 4, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

