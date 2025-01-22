Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 4, tòa Artermis, Số 3, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Khê
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Junior Designer, you will contribute to the execution of creative projects by producing design assets and collaborating with BA and DEV teams. This role requires some foundational experience in design, a strong understanding of user-centered design principles, and the ability to independently handle small-scale projects with guidance.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and produce assets for branding or product interfaces with a focus on user needs and preferences.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to meet product requirements and ensure designs align with user-centered goals.
Execute and refine designs based on feedback from stakeholders and end-users.
Maintain brand consistency across all materials while ensuring usability and accessibility.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging tools, and best practices in user-centered design.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1–2 years of professional design experience preferred.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and ability to apply them to real-world projects.
Proficiency in design tools like Figma.
Proficiency in industry-standard design software and tools.
Strong portfolio showcasing design expertise, creativity, and a focus on user experience.
Ability to manage time effectively and meet deadlines.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Young &vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities
Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployment insurance are based on actual salary
Review performance to adjust salary twice a year
Regular team building events& internal activities (weekly happy hour,quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI