Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

DevOps Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Design, implement, and manage scalable, secure, and cost-effective AWS environments to support production and development workloads. - Build and optimize automated build, test, and deployment pipelines (CI/CD) to increase software delivery efficiency and reliability. - Deploy, manage, scale, and troubleshoot containerized applications within Kubernetes (K8s) clusters on AWS. - Utilize tools like CloudFormation or Terraform to define and automate infrastructure provisioning processes. - Set up robust monitoring, logging, and alerting systems to ensure application and infrastructure health. Implement metrics for proactive maintenance and performance optimization. - Prioritize security throughout infrastructure and CI/CD processes; incorporate security best practices and compliance (e.g., IAM, access controls, auditing). - Troubleshooting and Incident Response: Collaborate with development teams to troubleshoot issues, root-cause problems, and effectively respond to incidents. - Continuously seek to automate repetitive tasks and streamline processes within the development lifecycle. - Analyze resource utilization and implement strategies to control costs while ensuring the reliability of AWS environments. - Work effectively with development, QA, and operations teams to bridge gaps between functions and achieve a streamlined software delivery process.
- Working hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday through Saturday), with Sundays off.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Senior: - 4+ years of experience in a DevOps engineering role - Proven track record of designing and managing complex AWS architectures. Strong understanding of core AWS services (EC2, S3, VPC, RDS, EKS/ECS, IAM, etc.). - Expertise in setting up and managing CI/CD tools like Jenkins, CodePipeline, GitLab CI/CD, or similar. - Proficiency in at least one of the following: Golang, Java, Python. - Deep knowledge of Kubernetes concepts and hands-on experience. - Experience in working with high-scale, high-traffic systems. - Experience working in Agile environments and collaborating closely with development teams. - Domain knowledge in retail, eCommerce, or fintech is an advantage
Senior:
Principal: - 7+ years of experience in a DevOps engineering role, with at least 2 years in a leadership capacity. - Ability to design and implement cloud infrastructure that meets current needs and strategically adapts to future growth. - Proven track record of designing and managing complex AWS architectures. Strong understanding of core AWS services (EC2, S3, VPC, RDS, EKS/ECS, IAM, etc.). - Expertise in setting up and managing CI/CD tools like Jenkins, CodePipeline, GitLab CI/CD, or similar. - Proficiency in at least one of the following: Golang, Java, Python. - Deep knowledge of Kubernetes concepts and hands-on experience. - Experience in working with high-scale, high-traffic systems. - Experience working in Agile environments and collaborating closely with development teams. - Domain knowledge in retail, eCommerce, or fintech is an advantage. - Contributions to open-source initiatives, speaking engagements, or published content is highly desired.
Principal:

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-A dynamic, open, and inclusive working environment that promotes a culture of learning.
- Trust and empowerment to engage with and solve real-world market challenges.
- A rapid career development path with a competitive salary.
- Year-end bonuses based on business performance.
- Special policies from YODY (Tet gifts, internal purchasing discounts, etc.).
- Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.
- Provision of accommodation in Hai Duong City, with daily shuttle service between Hanoi and Hai Duong.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: TP. Hải Dương và các VP khác tại Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-devops-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job240423
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần NCCPLUS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần NCCPLUS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUVATOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 27 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUVATOR
Trên 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEINEKEN Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Mềm Viễn Thông Miền Nam (South Telecom) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Mềm Viễn Thông Miền Nam (South Telecom)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Phần mềm Siten làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu Công ty Phần mềm Siten
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GEARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GEARMENT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Giá Kho Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giá Kho Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Tới 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer XPERC LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận XPERC LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm