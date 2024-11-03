Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Design, implement, and manage scalable, secure, and cost-effective AWS environments to support production and development workloads. - Build and optimize automated build, test, and deployment pipelines (CI/CD) to increase software delivery efficiency and reliability. - Deploy, manage, scale, and troubleshoot containerized applications within Kubernetes (K8s) clusters on AWS. - Utilize tools like CloudFormation or Terraform to define and automate infrastructure provisioning processes. - Set up robust monitoring, logging, and alerting systems to ensure application and infrastructure health. Implement metrics for proactive maintenance and performance optimization. - Prioritize security throughout infrastructure and CI/CD processes; incorporate security best practices and compliance (e.g., IAM, access controls, auditing). - Troubleshooting and Incident Response: Collaborate with development teams to troubleshoot issues, root-cause problems, and effectively respond to incidents. - Continuously seek to automate repetitive tasks and streamline processes within the development lifecycle. - Analyze resource utilization and implement strategies to control costs while ensuring the reliability of AWS environments. - Work effectively with development, QA, and operations teams to bridge gaps between functions and achieve a streamlined software delivery process.

- Working hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday through Saturday), with Sundays off.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Senior: - 4+ years of experience in a DevOps engineering role - Proven track record of designing and managing complex AWS architectures. Strong understanding of core AWS services (EC2, S3, VPC, RDS, EKS/ECS, IAM, etc.). - Expertise in setting up and managing CI/CD tools like Jenkins, CodePipeline, GitLab CI/CD, or similar. - Proficiency in at least one of the following: Golang, Java, Python. - Deep knowledge of Kubernetes concepts and hands-on experience. - Experience in working with high-scale, high-traffic systems. - Experience working in Agile environments and collaborating closely with development teams. - Domain knowledge in retail, eCommerce, or fintech is an advantage

Principal: - 7+ years of experience in a DevOps engineering role, with at least 2 years in a leadership capacity. - Ability to design and implement cloud infrastructure that meets current needs and strategically adapts to future growth. - Proven track record of designing and managing complex AWS architectures. Strong understanding of core AWS services (EC2, S3, VPC, RDS, EKS/ECS, IAM, etc.). - Expertise in setting up and managing CI/CD tools like Jenkins, CodePipeline, GitLab CI/CD, or similar. - Proficiency in at least one of the following: Golang, Java, Python. - Deep knowledge of Kubernetes concepts and hands-on experience. - Experience in working with high-scale, high-traffic systems. - Experience working in Agile environments and collaborating closely with development teams. - Domain knowledge in retail, eCommerce, or fintech is an advantage. - Contributions to open-source initiatives, speaking engagements, or published content is highly desired.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-A dynamic, open, and inclusive working environment that promotes a culture of learning.

- Trust and empowerment to engage with and solve real-world market challenges.

- A rapid career development path with a competitive salary.

- Year-end bonuses based on business performance.

- Special policies from YODY (Tet gifts, internal purchasing discounts, etc.).

- Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

- Provision of accommodation in Hai Duong City, with daily shuttle service between Hanoi and Hai Duong.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.