Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon
Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 2
- TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu
• Create, curate, and manage published content across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.).
• Monitor social media channels for customer feedback, inquiries, and engagement.
• Analyze social media metrics to measure success and optimize strategies accordingly.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to promote events, specials, and new menu items.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in social media marketing.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
• Minimum of 2 years of experience in social media management.
• Strong understanding of social media platforms and analytics tools.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Creative mindset with the ability to produce engaging content.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Passion for food and knowledge of the restaurant industry is a plus.
Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
