Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/01/2025
THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon

Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 2

- TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

• Create, curate, and manage published content across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.).
• Monitor social media channels for customer feedback, inquiries, and engagement.
• Analyze social media metrics to measure success and optimize strategies accordingly.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to promote events, specials, and new menu items.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in social media marketing.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
• Minimum of 2 years of experience in social media management.
• Strong understanding of social media platforms and analytics tools.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Creative mindset with the ability to produce engaging content.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Passion for food and knowledge of the restaurant industry is a plus.

Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon

THE BRIX - Eatery Saigon

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 26 Đ. Trần Ngọc Diện, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dich-vu-quang-cao-thu-nhap-12-20-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job271204
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC
Tuyển Bác sĩ da liễu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Bizman làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Bizman
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN TRUYỀN THÔNG THIÊN HY LONG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN TRUYỀN THÔNG THIÊN HY LONG VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH LIMONCG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIMONCG
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Vstarzone Entertainment làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vstarzone Entertainment
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Thế Giới Đẹp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Thế Giới Đẹp
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Super Bear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Super Bear Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
10 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Kinh Doanh Mellow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Kinh Doanh Mellow Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Love At First Sight làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Love At First Sight
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Goody Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Goody Group
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GGO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Quảng Cáo Phoenix Network làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Quảng Cáo Phoenix Network
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Định Giá Hoàng Quân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Định Giá Hoàng Quân
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Ovo Lash Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Ovo Lash Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG THỊNH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Ivy Holding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Ivy Holding
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ULTRA MOON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ULTRA MOON
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty TNHH AmorePacific Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AmorePacific Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 1AUTOCARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 1AUTOCARE
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Golden Gate – Chi nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Golden Gate – Chi nhánh Miền Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm