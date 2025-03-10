Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lầu 3 - Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh

Researching and gathering data to develop well-informed strategic/creative plans for clients

Examining clients’ businesses to get to know their brands and understand their objectives

Producing cohesive and intelligent plans to bring success to campaigns

Generating original ideas with other members of the team

Awakening helps members to come up with ideas / Stringing stories from the craziest ideas

Presenting findings to senior staff members and clients

Identifying potential problems and devising ways to rectify them

Liaising with senior members of staff to receive feedback and create improvements to the plans

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

A proven track record in developing strategic plans that benefit the client

A good knowledge of the media and how strategy planning influences it

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (Vietnamese & English)

The ability to make complex subjects understandable

The drive to be successful and perform well in all aspects of your creative work

The flexibility to work over a number of projects and balance your workload

Quyền Lợi

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

Dynamic and collaborative working environment.

Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.

Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...

Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

