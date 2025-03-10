Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 3
- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu
Researching and gathering data to develop well-informed strategic/creative plans for clients
Examining clients’ businesses to get to know their brands and understand their objectives
Producing cohesive and intelligent plans to bring success to campaigns
Generating original ideas with other members of the team
Awakening helps members to come up with ideas / Stringing stories from the craziest ideas
Presenting findings to senior staff members and clients
Identifying potential problems and devising ways to rectify them
Liaising with senior members of staff to receive feedback and create improvements to the plans
Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
A good knowledge of the media and how strategy planning influences it
Excellent written and verbal communication skills (Vietnamese & English)
The ability to make complex subjects understandable
The drive to be successful and perform well in all aspects of your creative work
The flexibility to work over a number of projects and balance your workload
Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
