Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Mức lương
8 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 3

- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu

Researching and gathering data to develop well-informed strategic/creative plans for clients
Examining clients’ businesses to get to know their brands and understand their objectives
Producing cohesive and intelligent plans to bring success to campaigns
Generating original ideas with other members of the team
Awakening helps members to come up with ideas / Stringing stories from the craziest ideas
Presenting findings to senior staff members and clients
Identifying potential problems and devising ways to rectify them
Liaising with senior members of staff to receive feedback and create improvements to the plans

Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A proven track record in developing strategic plans that benefit the client
A good knowledge of the media and how strategy planning influences it
Excellent written and verbal communication skills (Vietnamese & English)
The ability to make complex subjects understandable
The drive to be successful and perform well in all aspects of your creative work
The flexibility to work over a number of projects and balance your workload

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3A Floor - Aloha Building 55 Truong Quoc Dung St., Ward 10, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

