Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Devie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Số 441/50 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc

Plan and implement media campaigns across digital channels to enhance brand visibility.

Manage all social media platforms to achieve the company's purpose at each stage.

Create, curate, and manage engaging multimedia content aligned with the organization’s objectives.

Advertising campaign conduction and management: Responsible for planning, implementing and optimizing advertising campaigns on e-commerce and other platforms to attract traffic, boost sales, and increase brand value.

Budget Management: Efficiently manage media budgets to ensure cost-effective ad spending while maximizing reach and customer engagement.

Trend Adaptation: Stay informed on the latest digital media trends and technologies and recommend innovative approaches to enhance overall media strategies.

Data analysis and optimization: Monitor media trends, measure campaign performance (CPC, CTR, ROAS, reaction…), and provide regular performance reports with actionable insights to achieve the highest efficiency.

Collaborate with internal teams: Work closely with departments such as e-commerce, content, and design to execute and ensure cohesive branding messages across platforms.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 3 years’ experience in the media or digital marketing.

Proven experience in media planning, content creation, and social media management.

Strong understanding of in-platform and off-platform ads, SEO, Google Analytics, and digital marketing tools.

Excellent data analyzing, researching and understanding target audiences.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work under tight deadlines and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience in the FMCG industry and knowledge of video and graphic design tools are advantages.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary and insurance.

Salary increase.

Attractive annual bonus based on work performance.

Dynamic working environment.

Team building, sports activities, travel, health checks, and company parties

