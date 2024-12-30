Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Bảo Hiểm Opes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Five Star, 28 Bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Be a part of Marcom team and belong to Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC ) team, who take care of MKT Branding/ MKT Products/ MKT Partnership and Internal Communication also.

• Plan, execute, and manage all digital marketing for OPES, including SEO, SEM, email marketing, and social media, included into owned OPES channels.

• Establish and execute a digital marketing strategy to distribute content

• Work with internal and other stakeholders to maintain OPES’s campaign/ projects.

• Maintain consistent brand messaging across all social channels; partners’ channels; …

• Identify, analyze, and measure trends and content to assess how well it’s performing and optimize users experience

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have knowledge and experience with B2B2C Marketing; D2C Marketing (app & web). For example: Product launching; Branding activation/ events; Media Partners;…ect)

• Create and manage content for OPES’s social media, emails, and other forms of digital communication

• Research, track, and analyze consumer behaviors and trends and implement research into digital marketing campaigns

• Stay up to date on the latest social media trends; implement them in OPES’s marketing campaigns.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bảo Hiểm Opes Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bảo Hiểm Opes

