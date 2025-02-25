Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Mức lương
Từ 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 106, Đường Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 8, Quận Phú Nhuận, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD

1. OPERATIONS
• To work/coordinate among all schools to make sure that new policies/changes/applications from Company are carried out.
• To provide the Corporate Office with the necessary feedback on improvement methods for the operating systems currently implemented.
• To ensure that the management systems in place are upheld and strictly abided with as stipulated by the Company.
• To handle all logistics/maintenance/renovation requirements for school and to ensure prompt implementation. To maintain high standards of the school set-up and facilities and to support the schools’ daily operation as may be required from time to time.
• To assist in fine-tuning the operating procedures/business practices at both school and corporate levels and provide the Supervisor with the necessary feedback on the improvement and/or further development of those procedures/practices.
• Be involved in assisting to set up new schools and periodically visiting current schools.
• Be stationed at new schools for a period of time.
• To work with Finance Department to prepare and monitor financial projections, access financial needs and requirements and maintain cost controls for the projects in order to achieve optimum performance and maximize profits.

Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. Opportunities for career growth and professional development. Dynamic and supportive work environment. Paid leave and other company benefits Training programs to enhance skills and expertise.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

