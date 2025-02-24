Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Accounts Receivable to join our growing finance team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the timely collection of revenue and maintaining the accuracy of our financial records.

Job Duties:

• Work closely with agents to review and reconcile their monthly Statements of Account (SOA).

• Record the accounting entries in the software system for the collection of accounts receivable.

• Prepare weekly AR aging reports, highlighting major collection challenges and taking proactive steps to address overdue payments.

• Issue timely reminders (calls/emails) to customers for overdue receivables.

• Manage the issuance of Credit/Debit notes, Collection Confirmations, and E-Invoices to customers.

• Oversee, follow up, and manage VAT invoice and Account Reconciliation related receipt functions.

• Liaise with auditors and perform other ad-hoc tasks or projects as assigned.

• Ensure the integrity of financial information in the accounting system by investigating, reconciling, and resolving discrepancies and irregularities.

• Ensure compliance with accounting standards, internal controls, statutory filing requirements, and company policies and procedures.