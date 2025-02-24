Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 18, Tòa nhà Vincom, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Accounts Receivable to join our growing finance team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the timely collection of revenue and maintaining the accuracy of our financial records.
Job Duties:
• Work closely with agents to review and reconcile their monthly Statements of Account (SOA).
• Record the accounting entries in the software system for the collection of accounts receivable.
• Prepare weekly AR aging reports, highlighting major collection challenges and taking proactive steps to address overdue payments.
• Issue timely reminders (calls/emails) to customers for overdue receivables.
• Manage the issuance of Credit/Debit notes, Collection Confirmations, and E-Invoices to customers.
• Oversee, follow up, and manage VAT invoice and Account Reconciliation related receipt functions.
• Liaise with auditors and perform other ad-hoc tasks or projects as assigned.
• Ensure the integrity of financial information in the accounting system by investigating, reconciling, and resolving discrepancies and irregularities.
• Ensure compliance with accounting standards, internal controls, statutory filing requirements, and company policies and procedures.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
