Tuyển Digital Marketing Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, Tan Da Court, 86 Tan Da, Ward 11, District 5, Ho Chi Minh city
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Clinical Application
- Schedule daily visits and meetings with potential clients in assigned territories to understand their needs, including their current systems, demands, and budgets.
- Cultivate and maintain close relationships with clients for future sales opportunities.
- Deliver effective presentations, demonstrations, and on-patient demonstrations (OPD) to create new business opportunities.
- Verify prospect information to maintain accurate records in the Salesforce system.
- Provide configuration consulting to customers based on their demands.
- Support distributors with technical responses, product related issues, and tender processes.
- Conduct product, procedure, and soft skill training to distributors and customers.
- Coordinate with the Supply Chain Management department to conduct product demonstrations.
- Represent the company at exhibitions and conferences.
- Collaborate with distributors to address user demands, complaints, and objections.
- Gather feedback from customers and share it with internal teams and distributors.
2. Business management
- Continuously review Key Account Management (KAM) results in the assigned territory. Renew target High Potential (HP) accounts in a timely manner and implement effective tactics to achieve targets.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
