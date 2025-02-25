Tuyển Digital Marketing Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Clinical Application

- Schedule daily visits and meetings with potential clients in assigned territories to understand their needs, including their current systems, demands, and budgets.

- Cultivate and maintain close relationships with clients for future sales opportunities.

- Deliver effective presentations, demonstrations, and on-patient demonstrations (OPD) to create new business opportunities.

- Verify prospect information to maintain accurate records in the Salesforce system.

- Provide configuration consulting to customers based on their demands.

- Support distributors with technical responses, product related issues, and tender processes.

- Conduct product, procedure, and soft skill training to distributors and customers.

- Coordinate with the Supply Chain Management department to conduct product demonstrations.

- Represent the company at exhibitions and conferences.

- Collaborate with distributors to address user demands, complaints, and objections.

- Gather feedback from customers and share it with internal teams and distributors.

2. Business management

- Continuously review Key Account Management (KAM) results in the assigned territory. Renew target High Potential (HP) accounts in a timely manner and implement effective tactics to achieve targets.