Tuyển Digital Marketing Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 601, 6th Floor, Hoan Vu Building, No. 225, Hai Ba Trung Street, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Job Description
1. Manage, maintain and develop assist and new customers.
2. To identify new business opportunities to ensure successful market penetration and business expansion in assigned area.
3. Achieve individual monthly and yearly sales targets set for the assigned chemical products.
4. Well versed on market situation, potentials, opportunities and competitors.
5. Systematically plan for sales coverage activity.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement
1. Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering / Chemistry / Science or equivalent. Fresh graduate are encourage to apply.
2. At least (2) years working experience or related field.

Tại Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam

Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 601, 6th Floor, Hoan Vu Building, No. 225, Hai Ba Trung Street, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

