Tuyển Digital Marketing Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 601, 6th Floor, Hoan Vu Building, No. 225, Hai Ba Trung Street, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City
Job Description
1. Manage, maintain and develop assist and new customers.
2. To identify new business opportunities to ensure successful market penetration and business expansion in assigned area.
3. Achieve individual monthly and yearly sales targets set for the assigned chemical products.
4. Well versed on market situation, potentials, opportunities and competitors.
5. Systematically plan for sales coverage activity.
1. Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering / Chemistry / Science or equivalent. Fresh graduate are encourage to apply.
2. At least (2) years working experience or related field.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
