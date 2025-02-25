Tuyển Digital Marketing Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary: The Business Development Manager will be responsible for developing project opportunities with leading companies operating in Vietnam. This role is also expected to work closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure successful project implementation and contribute to the company’s growth and leadership in the renewable energy sector.

Key Responsibilities:

Investment Development

• Identify and develop projects with immediate and upcoming opportunities for rooftop solar solutions under power purchase agreements (PPA) or RTS leasing agreements; Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and other needs to decarbonize the energy supply.

• Constantly find and develop new business relationships with key decision makers in Commercial & Industrial (C&I) market.

• Search projects individually under line manager’s guidance and find a way to achieve the goals. Identify and analyze potential risks to recommend GO or NO-GO.

• Assist other team members to achieve targets, as necessary.

• Support management team and the Board to identify and revise business models in relation to changes in market trends and regulation changes.

• Keep financial status clear in market promotion and investment process; ensure all reimbursement is legal and all expense is reasonable.