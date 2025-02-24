Tuyển Digital Marketing Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position will work with Asset Managers in leading all aspects of development works, including overall development management of new developments and existing assets across different sector classes ranging from commercial, hospitality, retail, residential, industrial and logistics projects.

Job Responsibilities

• Conceptualize development design requirements and formulate design briefs to ensure that these are aligned with the Company’s development strategy.

• Manage the development of design concepts/options.

• Manage the design consultants and liaise with all relevant authorities for approval of projects, managing tender and award processes, as well as construction and contract administration.

• Manage the development process from inception through to completion.

• Manage the engagement of service providers in accordance with procurement procedures and policies. Ensure the projects are completed within budget, on schedule, to the expected quality and comply with the regulatory requirements and corporate governance.

• Carry out regular and accurate reporting of project issues and status.

• Lead, mentor and/or coach a small team

• Any adhoc tasks or projects assigned as assigned by the Company.