Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

Scope of work:
• Create and implement sales strategies to promote and sell Managed Cloud services for AWS.
• Identify and target potential clients, particularly in the AWS resale sector.
• Develop and maintain strong client relationships by understanding their needs and offering customized solutions.
• Collaborate with the technical team to ensure effective implementation and support for clients.
• Keep informed about AWS product offerings and industry trends to effectively market our services.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in business administration, sales, marketing, or a related field.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in a sales role within AWS resale companies.
• Basic knowledge of AWS services and AWS resale practices.
• Proven ability to meet sales targets in a competitive environment.
• Strong networking and relationship-building abilities.
• Capability to work both independently and as part of a team.
• Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
• Willingness to travel as necessary for client meetings, industry events, and sales support initiatives.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-toi-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job321412
