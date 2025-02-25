Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Scope of work:

• Create and implement sales strategies to promote and sell Managed Cloud services for AWS.

• Identify and target potential clients, particularly in the AWS resale sector.

• Develop and maintain strong client relationships by understanding their needs and offering customized solutions.

• Collaborate with the technical team to ensure effective implementation and support for clients.

• Keep informed about AWS product offerings and industry trends to effectively market our services.

• Bachelor's degree in business administration, sales, marketing, or a related field.

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in a sales role within AWS resale companies.

• Basic knowledge of AWS services and AWS resale practices.

• Proven ability to meet sales targets in a competitive environment.

• Strong networking and relationship-building abilities.

• Capability to work both independently and as part of a team.

• Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

• Willingness to travel as necessary for client meetings, industry events, and sales support initiatives.

