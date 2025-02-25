Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ensure enquiries received are complete and proper (with detailed information) before passing on to Procurement for processing.

• Formulate and execute pricing calculations that align with business objectives and market conditions.

• Submit price calculations to CRM tool (Salesforce) for internal approval.

• Submit quotation to the customer in a timely manner and follow-up on the quotation feedback.

• Manage the entire sample submission process including co-ordination, follow-up on approval status and arranging sample re-submission if necessary.

• Follow up on the purchase order from the customer upon receipt of the sample approval status.

• Assist the sales team in the monthly review of the RFQ summary.

• Other duties as assigned