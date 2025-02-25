Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 107, Lầu 22, số 11 Đường Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Ensure enquiries received are complete and proper (with detailed information) before passing on to Procurement for processing.
• Formulate and execute pricing calculations that align with business objectives and market conditions.
• Submit price calculations to CRM tool (Salesforce) for internal approval.
• Submit quotation to the customer in a timely manner and follow-up on the quotation feedback.
• Manage the entire sample submission process including co-ordination, follow-up on approval status and arranging sample re-submission if necessary.
• Follow up on the purchase order from the customer upon receipt of the sample approval status.
• Assist the sales team in the monthly review of the RFQ summary.
• Other duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 3 to 5-year of experience as Inside Sales
• Industry knowledge on C parts business & Incoterms
• Good in English communication
• Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel
Tại Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI