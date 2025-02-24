Tuyển Digital Marketing El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Job Description:

• In-depth understanding of common marketing and advertising best practices.

• Overseeing the design and content of an advertising campaign to ensure it meets the needs of the target audience.

• Managing and overseeing campaigns and analyzing results from each campaign to determine what was successful and what to improve for the next campaign.

• Conducting research about current industry trends and making recommendations for how to adjust company promotions and activities accordingly.

• Analyzing customer data to identify new consumer trends and preferences to inform future marketing plans.

• Creating, scheduling, analyzing, and engaging with content posted on social media platforms.

• Proficient in email marketing.

• Interact directly with the graphics team to create appealing ads intended for social syndication.

• Able to react to change productively and handle other essential tasks as assigned.