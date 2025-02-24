Tuyển Digital Marketing Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsible for developing and executing trade marketing plans for the On-Premise channel includung Convenience Store to drive visibility, new channel expansion, and sales growth. Ensures alignment of trade marketing strategies with overall business objectives and collaborates with internal teams to optimize execution. Works closely with Key Account teams and operational teams to support sales performance through effective trade marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Trade Marketing Planning & Execution

Develop and implement annual and quarterly trade marketing plans for On-Premise channels & Convenience Store, ensuring alignment with brand and business goals.

Plan and execute promotional activities, in-store visibility initiatives, and ASMPQ programs to enhance brand presence.

Collaborate with the Marketing and Sales teams to create activation strategies tailored to different On-Premise sub-channels, such as Canteen, Office, Education, Transportation, Tourism, Factory, Airport, and Vending Machines & Convenience Store

Ensure proper execution of trade marketing programs through coordination with Key Account teams and field teams.

Work with suppliers/agencies to develop POSM and trade marketing assets for On-Premise channels.

Channel Performance Tracking & Analysis

Monitor and analyze trade marketing performance, ensuring that KPIs are met for visibility, activation, and execution quality.

Conduct post-activation evaluations to assess the effectiveness of marketing initiatives and recommend improvements.

Track promotional activities and assess ROI to optimize future investment and resource allocation.

Work closely with internal teams to ensure smooth execution of planned activities and troubleshoot any implementation challenges.

Cross-functional Collaboration & Process Improvement

Collaborate with Key Account teams to ensure trade marketing initiatives support overall sales targets.

Work with the Supply Chain and Operations teams to align inventory and product availability with trade marketing plans.

Ensure compliance with company guidelines and policies, including budget control and trade marketing governance.

Support the continuous improvement of trade marketing processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in execution.

Education:

BA degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

Work-related skills:

3-4 years of experience in Trade Marketing or a related field in FMCG companies

Strong at trade marketing strategy and planning, promotional campaign execution, POSM development and deployment.

Strong understanding of the On-Premise channel and consumer/shopper behavior.

Proficient in Excel, Word, PowerPoint.

Familiarity with DMS/SAP systems is a plus.

Soft skills

Strong analytical and planning skills.

Excellent project management abilities.

Ability to handle multiple tasks and work under pressure.

Teamwork and collaboration mindset.

Quick learner, adaptable to change.

Other Requirements or Preferences

Good commands of English communication

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh