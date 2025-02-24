Tuyển Digital Marketing Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 119
- 127 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible for developing and executing trade marketing plans for the On-Premise channel includung Convenience Store to drive visibility, new channel expansion, and sales growth. Ensures alignment of trade marketing strategies with overall business objectives and collaborates with internal teams to optimize execution. Works closely with Key Account teams and operational teams to support sales performance through effective trade marketing initiatives.
Responsibilities:
Trade Marketing Planning & Execution
Develop and implement annual and quarterly trade marketing plans for On-Premise channels & Convenience Store, ensuring alignment with brand and business goals.
Plan and execute promotional activities, in-store visibility initiatives, and ASMPQ programs to enhance brand presence.
Collaborate with the Marketing and Sales teams to create activation strategies tailored to different On-Premise sub-channels, such as Canteen, Office, Education, Transportation, Tourism, Factory, Airport, and Vending Machines & Convenience Store
Ensure proper execution of trade marketing programs through coordination with Key Account teams and field teams.
Work with suppliers/agencies to develop POSM and trade marketing assets for On-Premise channels.
Channel Performance Tracking & Analysis
Monitor and analyze trade marketing performance, ensuring that KPIs are met for visibility, activation, and execution quality.
Conduct post-activation evaluations to assess the effectiveness of marketing initiatives and recommend improvements.
Track promotional activities and assess ROI to optimize future investment and resource allocation.
Work closely with internal teams to ensure smooth execution of planned activities and troubleshoot any implementation challenges.
Cross-functional Collaboration & Process Improvement
Collaborate with Key Account teams to ensure trade marketing initiatives support overall sales targets.
Work with the Supply Chain and Operations teams to align inventory and product availability with trade marketing plans.
Ensure compliance with company guidelines and policies, including budget control and trade marketing governance.
Support the continuous improvement of trade marketing processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in execution.
Education:
BA degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
Work-related skills:
3-4 years of experience in Trade Marketing or a related field in FMCG companies
Strong at trade marketing strategy and planning, promotional campaign execution, POSM development and deployment.
Strong understanding of the On-Premise channel and consumer/shopper behavior.
Proficient in Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
Familiarity with DMS/SAP systems is a plus.
Soft skills
Strong analytical and planning skills.
Excellent project management abilities.
Ability to handle multiple tasks and work under pressure.
Teamwork and collaboration mindset.
Quick learner, adaptable to change.
Other Requirements or Preferences
Good commands of English communication
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
BA degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
Work-related skills:
3-4 years of experience in Trade Marketing or a related field in FMCG companies
Strong at trade marketing strategy and planning, promotional campaign execution, POSM development and deployment.
Strong understanding of the On-Premise channel and consumer/shopper behavior.
Proficient in Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
Familiarity with DMS/SAP systems is a plus.
Soft skills
Strong analytical and planning skills.
Excellent project management abilities.
Ability to handle multiple tasks and work under pressure.
Teamwork and collaboration mindset.
Quick learner, adaptable to change.
Other Requirements or Preferences
Good commands of English communication
Tại Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI