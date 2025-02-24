Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Charter Link Logictics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job descriptions:

• Responsible for identifying and expanding business scale with customers, seek for new business, new customers to contribute to achieve total budget of revenue.

• Research the latest in the business industry and creating new opportunities to expand business, then make suggestion of needful marketing tools.

• Build a strong professional network and identify prospects through events and networking activities.

• Make monthly sales plan to achieve target and make monthly report and pipeline.

• Negotiate with concerning parties and get more competitive rate or get good proposal.

• Gather market intelligent information.

• Coordinate departmental projects to ensure deadlines and objectives are met, and support other departments when there is any issue or irregularity related to customers.

• Complete KPI targets set by Management.