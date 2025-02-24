Tuyển Digital Marketing The American School (TAS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The American School, No.6 Song Hành, HCMC – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Highway, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

• Prepare bills, invoices, and credit notes, send bill reminders, file paperwork, and

contact parents to discuss their payments. Handling customer inquiries regarding billing

issues.

• Perform data entry to the system and reconcile data regarding receivable and revenue

• Manage the credit control process to ensure that all debts are collected by the due date.

• Summarize and analyze the collection report.

• Proceed revenue and discount allocation.

• Ensure proper and accurate monthly account reconciliation.

• Submitting weekly reports to management on accounts receivable

• Assisting in general financial management and analysis regarding receivable

• Ensure tax compliance.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field.

• At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

• Ability to use accounting software (MISA or other ERP systems) is required

Tại The American School (TAS) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Receive 100% salary during probation period - Pay insurance on total salary - Free lunch at School - Leave policy - Free Gym, swimming, Pickleball, and badminton

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The American School (TAS)

