Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

● Directly teach assigned classes as per management's instructions.

● Conduct initial interviews with parents and students.

● Ensure the quality of teaching and student progress throughout the course, regularly communicating with foreign teachers co-managing the class to update on the class and student status.

● Regularly communicate with parents about their child's learning progress.

● Serve as the primary contact for parents, listening to their feedback about the

center's service quality, and providing responses and support.

● Prepare materials, teaching aids, and set up the classroom before each session.

● Participate in other professional activities as assigned by management.

● Working hours: 14:00-21:00, Tuesday to Sunday (Haft a day off during the week)