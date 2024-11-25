Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ
- Hà Nội: Nhà số 3, Lô 02, ô C4/No, Khu Nam Trung Yên, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy, HN, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu
● Directly teach assigned classes as per management's instructions.
● Conduct initial interviews with parents and students.
● Ensure the quality of teaching and student progress throughout the course, regularly communicating with foreign teachers co-managing the class to update on the class and student status.
● Regularly communicate with parents about their child's learning progress.
● Serve as the primary contact for parents, listening to their feedback about the
center's service quality, and providing responses and support.
● Prepare materials, teaching aids, and set up the classroom before each session.
● Participate in other professional activities as assigned by management.
● Working hours: 14:00-21:00, Tuesday to Sunday (Haft a day off during the week)
Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Opportunities to develop skills based on personal desires
- Opportunities to be exposed to Asian technology environments, foreign companies
- Bonuses according to company regulations and business plans
- Transparent working environment: culture of sharing information and solving problems, employees can freely share their concerns with superiors without fear of being judged.
- Enjoy full benefits such as full participation in social insurance, birthday ting ting, holidays
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI