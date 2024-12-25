Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 268 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

We are looking for a Junior Front-End Developer to join our team. This role focuses on building responsive and interactive user interfaces using frameworks like ReactJS and ensuring seamless user experiences. The ideal candidate is passionate about front-end development, eager to learn, and committed to delivering high-quality results.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1 - 2 years of experience in front-end development, preferably with ReactJS, NextJS framework

Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript/TypeScript.

Experience with state management libraries (e.g., Zustand, Redux, Context API).

Knowledge of building responsive and mobile-first designs using CSS frameworks like Bootstrap or Tailwind CSS.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating front-end applications with back-end services.

Basic understanding of front-end performance optimization techniques.

Strong attention to detail and a passion for creating great user experiences.

Good at problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn.

Specific requirements related to the product:

Football fan (knowledgeable, fan of specific team, follows football match weekly)

Able to play sports, specifically Football (required)

English (advantage)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Workout for FREE at the 5-star Center.

Pay social insurance according to state regulations.

Participate in team building every year.

Friendly and fun working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

