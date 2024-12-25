Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

Frontend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 268 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

We are looking for a Junior Front-End Developer to join our team. This role focuses on building responsive and interactive user interfaces using frameworks like ReactJS and ensuring seamless user experiences. The ideal candidate is passionate about front-end development, eager to learn, and committed to delivering high-quality results.
Responsibilities :
Frontend Development:
Collaboration:
Code Quality:
Debugging and Testing:
Learning and Growth:

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1 - 2 years of experience in front-end development, preferably with ReactJS, NextJS framework
Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript/TypeScript.
Experience with state management libraries (e.g., Zustand, Redux, Context API).
Knowledge of building responsive and mobile-first designs using CSS frameworks like Bootstrap or Tailwind CSS.
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating front-end applications with back-end services.
Basic understanding of front-end performance optimization techniques.
Strong attention to detail and a passion for creating great user experiences.
Good at problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn.
Specific requirements related to the product:
Football fan (knowledgeable, fan of specific team, follows football match weekly)
Able to play sports, specifically Football (required)
English (advantage)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Workout for FREE at the 5-star Center.
Pay social insurance according to state regulations.
Participate in team building every year.
Friendly and fun working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Toà Citilight Tower, 45 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-frontend-developer-thu-nhap-10-14-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job272507
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 247 TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 247 TECHNOLOGY
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ LKO Việt Nam. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ LKO Việt Nam.
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Nuri Flex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Nuri Flex Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH HIFUNNEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HIFUNNEL
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm