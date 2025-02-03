Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POWERGATE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD

Mức lương Đến 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6A, Tháp C, Tòa nhà Central Point, số 219 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

Participate in the design, construction and implementation of the Technology Platform that combines the Computing Power of Vietnam's Largest Mainframe.

Become a factor with the company to complete Vision: Building the Region's Largest International SOFTWARE PRODUCT STUDIO.

SOFTWARE PRODUCT STUDIO.

Bringing ideas and creativity to life by building high-tech products together with customers and partners around the global.

Complete projects on schedule, research, search for new technologies

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2.5 years of experience with Frontend (ReactJS/VueJS). Having knowledge and experience with managing library: Redux (thunk, saga), Context API.

Proven work experience as a Frontend developer.

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, layout aesthetics)

Good knowledge of HTML/CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and pre-processing languages such as LESS/SASS/SCSS;

Experience with CI/CD Jenkins, Docker containers and GIT.

Good knowledge of CLI, setup project environment, running automated test using libraries such as Jest, Mocha, Chai

Good knowledge of web service development (REST, SOCKET IO), security, and performance for web applications;

Can perform the backends’ work (NodeJS, Python...) is a plus.

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Good teamwork skills.

Good English communication is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POWERGATE SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package & management bonus (based on skills and experience) (Income: up to $1500). Probation is 100% paid.

Income: up to $1500

Stocks or Profit share options for management roles. Will discuss directly in more details

Review salary 2 times/ year

Working hours: 5 days per week in a professional and yet young, dynamic environment

Have opportunities to communicate and work directly with USA Customers and the United Kingdom...

Annual summer company trip, 13th month salary...

Parties every month, presents for weddings, birthdays...

Vacation days, social assurance and medical assurance according to the Labor Law

Operation according to Division mechanism:- Autonomously run projects according to assigned KPIs: Revenue, profit, cost.- Actively communicate and create good relationships with customers,- A clear career path for each position in the Divisions.

Division promotes its professional and managerial capabilities to the highest degree.

And much more...!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POWERGATE SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin