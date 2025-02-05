Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Programming Language: ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
Programming Language:
Contract Duration: 4 months.
Contract Duration:
Level: Middle and above (minimum 4+ years of experience).
Level:
4+ years of experience
Onboarding Date: Expected 1st March 2025.
Onboarding Date:
1st March 2025
Work Location: at client's office.
Work Location:
at client's office
We are looking for talented and experienced ReactJS Developers to join our team. You will be responsible for building high-performance web applications using modern front-end technologies. If you are passionate about front-end development and want to work in a dynamic, technology-driven environment, we would love to hear from you.
ReactJS Developers
Develop and maintain web applications using ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite
Implement UI components with JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS).
JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS)
Manage application state efficiently using Redux, Zustand, Recoil, or MobX.
Redux, Zustand, Recoil, or MobX
Utilize React Hooks (useState, useEffect, useMemo, useRef, useContext, useReducer) effectively.
React Hooks
Optimize Virtual DOM and prevent unnecessary re-renders for enhanced performance.
Work with RESTful APIs and GraphQL to integrate backend services.
RESTful APIs
GraphQL
Collaborate with backend engineers, UI/UX designers, and other team members to deliver high-quality products.
Use Git, GitHub/GitLab for version control and collaborative development.
Git, GitHub/GitLab

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills:
Proficient in ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite
Strong understanding of JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS).
JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS)
Experience with state management (Redux, Zustand, Recoil, MobX).
Redux, Zustand, Recoil, MobX
Deep knowledge of React Hooks and Virtual DOM optimization.
React Hooks
Experience with RESTful APIs and GraphQL.
RESTful APIs
GraphQL
Familiarity with Git, GitHub/GitLab for source code management.
Git, GitHub/GitLab
Preferred Skills:
Hands-on experience with Next.js (SSR, ISR, SSG, Middleware).
Next.js (SSR, ISR, SSG, Middleware)
Understanding of Micro Frontend architecture.
Micro Frontend architecture
Knowledge of Design Patterns (Factory, Singleton, MVVM, MVC).
Design Patterns
Experience with Unit Testing (Jest, Cypress, React Testing Library).
Unit Testing
Strong performance optimization mindset (lazy loading, bundle size reduction, caching, etc.).
lazy loading, bundle size reduction, caching, etc.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package:
Senior (7+ years): Up to 45M VND.
Senior (7+ years):
45M VND
Middle (4-6 years): Up to 36M VND.
Middle (4-6 years):
36M VND
Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and innovative environment.
Work with a talented and dynamic team.
Gain hands-on experience in modern front-end technologies.
Flexible working environment with career growth opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

