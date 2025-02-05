Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
- Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu
Programming Language: ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
Contract Duration: 4 months.
Level: Middle and above (minimum 4+ years of experience).
4+ years of experience
Onboarding Date: Expected 1st March 2025.
1st March 2025
Work Location: at client's office.
at client's office
We are looking for talented and experienced ReactJS Developers to join our team. You will be responsible for building high-performance web applications using modern front-end technologies. If you are passionate about front-end development and want to work in a dynamic, technology-driven environment, we would love to hear from you.
Develop and maintain web applications using ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
Implement UI components with JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS).
Manage application state efficiently using Redux, Zustand, Recoil, or MobX.
Utilize React Hooks (useState, useEffect, useMemo, useRef, useContext, useReducer) effectively.
Optimize Virtual DOM and prevent unnecessary re-renders for enhanced performance.
Work with RESTful APIs and GraphQL to integrate backend services.
Collaborate with backend engineers, UI/UX designers, and other team members to deliver high-quality products.
Use Git, GitHub/GitLab for version control and collaborative development.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in ReactJS, Next.js, or Vite.
Strong understanding of JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, and CSS (SASS, TailwindCSS).
Experience with state management (Redux, Zustand, Recoil, MobX).
Deep knowledge of React Hooks and Virtual DOM optimization.
Experience with RESTful APIs and GraphQL.
Familiarity with Git, GitHub/GitLab for source code management.
Preferred Skills:
Hands-on experience with Next.js (SSR, ISR, SSG, Middleware).
Understanding of Micro Frontend architecture.
Knowledge of Design Patterns (Factory, Singleton, MVVM, MVC).
Experience with Unit Testing (Jest, Cypress, React Testing Library).
Strong performance optimization mindset (lazy loading, bundle size reduction, caching, etc.).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Senior (7+ years): Up to 45M VND.
45M VND
Middle (4-6 years): Up to 36M VND.
36M VND
Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and innovative environment.
Work with a talented and dynamic team.
Gain hands-on experience in modern front-end technologies.
Flexible working environment with career growth opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
