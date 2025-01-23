Tuyển Frontend Developer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 70,000 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.

As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.

We are developing a comprehensive and sophisticated Global eCommerce Platform specializing in Supply Chain Management, with a focus on Inventory Management, Manufacturing Management, and Order Fulfillment. Our system currently supports approximately > 100K product variants.

Our solutions include:

- Advanced inventory management to ensure accurate stock levels and streamline operations, including a feature that suggests restocking orders when certain variants are low in stock, considering upcoming sales plans.

- Manufacturing management tools to optimize production schedules and reduce overhead.

- End-to-end order fulfillment capabilities to manage shipping, tracking, and delivery efficiently.