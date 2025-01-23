Tuyển Frontend Developer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 70,000 USD

Tuyển Frontend Developer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 70,000 USD

Crossian Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Crossian Việt Nam

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 70,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 70,000 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.
reach $100 million of revenue in 2024
1000%
As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.
Unicorn worthy
We are developing a comprehensive and sophisticated Global eCommerce Platform specializing in Supply Chain Management, with a focus on Inventory Management, Manufacturing Management, and Order Fulfillment. Our system currently supports approximately > 100K product variants.
comprehensive
sophisticated
Supply Chain Management
approximately > 100K product variants.
Our solutions include:
Our solutions include
- Advanced inventory management to ensure accurate stock levels and streamline operations, including a feature that suggests restocking orders when certain variants are low in stock, considering upcoming sales plans.
- Manufacturing management tools to optimize production schedules and reduce overhead.
- End-to-end order fulfillment capabilities to manage shipping, tracking, and delivery efficiently.

Với Mức Lương Đến 70,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian Việt Nam

Crossian Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

