Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, Tòa Nhà Dolphin 28 Trần Bình, Mĩ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu
Participating in analysis of requirement on detail level
Participating in designing of selected parts of system, single-handed designing of given parts of system functionalities.
Implementation of designed parts of software, customization existing functionalities.
Task implementations on the basis of received directions and in the line with the current schedule of software version.
Coding
Fixing bugs
Active participation in project meetings, group and team meetings.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 years of experience in React.js as well as experience in React.js workflows (Flux/Redux)
Strong proficiency in React.js and its core principles, and have a solid understanding of related web technologies such as JavaScript (ES6+), HTML5, and CSS3
Have experience with web application development using Next.js and React, with a strong understanding of their features and best practices
Familiarity with front-end build tools and bundlers like Webpack, Babel, or Parcel
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance review twice a year
Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year;
Complete & professional working procedure & policy system
Flexible training programs
Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality
Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
