Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

Participating in analysis of requirement on detail level

Participating in designing of selected parts of system, single-handed designing of given parts of system functionalities.

Implementation of designed parts of software, customization existing functionalities.

Task implementations on the basis of received directions and in the line with the current schedule of software version.

Coding

Fixing bugs

Active participation in project meetings, group and team meetings.

Bachelor’s degree in information technology.

3 years of experience in React.js as well as experience in React.js workflows (Flux/Redux)

Strong proficiency in React.js and its core principles, and have a solid understanding of related web technologies such as JavaScript (ES6+), HTML5, and CSS3

Have experience with web application development using Next.js and React, with a strong understanding of their features and best practices

Familiarity with front-end build tools and bundlers like Webpack, Babel, or Parcel

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive remuneration package (competitive salary, bonus)

Performance review twice a year

Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law

12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year;

Complete & professional working procedure & policy system

Flexible training programs

Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality

Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities

