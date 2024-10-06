Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

Game Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Ấp Bắc, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

We are looking for 01 QC Web and 2 QC Game for our HCM office and work on different platforms to ensure the products are working properly. Software QC Engineer will validate and verify that products meet the requirements set by UI/UX Designer / Game Designer and contribute to your idea during development, hence, making sure they are working as expected.
Your main responsibilities are:
- Review and analyze software requirements.
- Design test checklist and test data.
- Executing Web testing: manual (mainly), API testing (Postman), basic SQL query
Executing Web testing:
- Executing Game testing:
Executing Game testing:
Work with the developer team to review the requirements for the new Game to ensure that requirements are testable. Experience working in Hyper Casual or Casual games. Experience with 2D or 3D game testing with Artists for UI, icons, and assets in games. Test game logic, and UI/UX on iPad/Tablet devices or simulators.
Work with the developer team to review the requirements for the new Game to ensure that requirements are testable.
Experience working in Hyper Casual or Casual games.
Experience with 2D or 3D game testing with Artists for UI, icons, and assets in games.
Test game logic, and UI/UX on iPad/Tablet devices or simulators.
- Review and check UI/UX based on Figma.
- Report bugs in Notion.
- Report test results accurately in a timely manner.
- Be creative when working with the team and get involved in advising to improve the product.
- Be responsible for bugs validation and verification.
- Simulate an end user and seek out problems they may encounter.
- Work closely and report to the Project Manager and QC Lead.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor of Information Technology, or relevant field.
- Minimum 2 year of hands-on experience in manual Game testing and web testing.
- Experience in analyzing specification requirements, developing, performing test cases, and creating testing reports.
- Familiar with Agile/Scrum model and regression testing.
- Strong analytical, testing, and troubleshooting errors.
- Having knowledge of test management software (e.g. Jira, Notion).
- Having knowledge/experience in Game testing.
- Experience with SQL queries, and API testing is a plus.
- Good English communication.
- Excellent attention to detail.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Competitive (based on skills and experience);
- Performance appraisal every year;
- Attractive bonus every year;
- Breakfast allowance;
- Opportunities to train/work in Canada;
- International, open, and respectful working environment;
- Happy hours;
- Sports activities;
- Yearly company trip;
- Team building activities;
- Technical seminar in the company;
- Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, and Others as per the Vietnamese Labor Code and Company Policy.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10A đường D52, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-game-tester-thu-nhap-600-1500-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job204011
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 15/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JOYBIT
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
JOYBIT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MYG
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH MYG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MYG
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Game Tester Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 15/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JOYBIT
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
JOYBIT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MYG
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH MYG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MYG
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Game Tester Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUN.STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUN.STUDIO
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
700 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM SOFTFUN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM SOFTFUN
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd, làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần GIHOT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GIHOT
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT PHẦN MỀM MGIF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT PHẦN MỀM MGIF
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH ABC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm