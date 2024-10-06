Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Ấp Bắc, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

We are looking for 01 QC Web and 2 QC Game for our HCM office and work on different platforms to ensure the products are working properly. Software QC Engineer will validate and verify that products meet the requirements set by UI/UX Designer / Game Designer and contribute to your idea during development, hence, making sure they are working as expected.

Your main responsibilities are:

- Review and analyze software requirements.

- Design test checklist and test data.

- Executing Web testing: manual (mainly), API testing (Postman), basic SQL query

Executing Web testing:

- Executing Game testing:

Executing Game testing:

Work with the developer team to review the requirements for the new Game to ensure that requirements are testable. Experience working in Hyper Casual or Casual games. Experience with 2D or 3D game testing with Artists for UI, icons, and assets in games. Test game logic, and UI/UX on iPad/Tablet devices or simulators.

Work with the developer team to review the requirements for the new Game to ensure that requirements are testable.

Experience working in Hyper Casual or Casual games.

Experience with 2D or 3D game testing with Artists for UI, icons, and assets in games.

Test game logic, and UI/UX on iPad/Tablet devices or simulators.

- Review and check UI/UX based on Figma.

- Report bugs in Notion.

- Report test results accurately in a timely manner.

- Be creative when working with the team and get involved in advising to improve the product.

- Be responsible for bugs validation and verification.

- Simulate an end user and seek out problems they may encounter.

- Work closely and report to the Project Manager and QC Lead.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor of Information Technology, or relevant field.

- Minimum 2 year of hands-on experience in manual Game testing and web testing.

- Experience in analyzing specification requirements, developing, performing test cases, and creating testing reports.

- Familiar with Agile/Scrum model and regression testing.

- Strong analytical, testing, and troubleshooting errors.

- Having knowledge of test management software (e.g. Jira, Notion).

- Having knowledge/experience in Game testing.

- Experience with SQL queries, and API testing is a plus.

- Good English communication.

- Excellent attention to detail.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Competitive (based on skills and experience);

- Performance appraisal every year;

- Attractive bonus every year;

- Breakfast allowance;

- Opportunities to train/work in Canada;

- International, open, and respectful working environment;

- Happy hours;

- Sports activities;

- Yearly company trip;

- Team building activities;

- Technical seminar in the company;

- Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, and Others as per the Vietnamese Labor Code and Company Policy.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACTIVE RESEARCH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin